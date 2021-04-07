ReNew, backed by Goldman, invests $ 9 billion in Indias Green Push





Photographer: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg Photographer: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg ReNew Power Pvt., One of India’s largest renewable energy producers, plans to invest $ 9 billion in wind and solar projects through 2025 as part of a government-backed effort to reduce emissions. The company, backed by investors such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, aims to more than triple its renewable energy capacity to 18.5 gigawatts by 2025, has President Sumant Sinha said in an interview. The Gurugram, India-based company will consider building its own projects as well as acquisitions for growth. India, the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases, aims to reduce its dependence on coal and fivefold its renewable energy capacity to 450 gigawatts by 2030, an investment opportunity of 20 billion dollars a year until the end of the decade, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ReNew is positioning itself to play a central role in the massive development of green energy in the country. A new generation is also needed, as millions of Indian households are taking advantage of increased income to purchase vehicles and electrical appliances, resulting in 5% annual growth in electricity demand through 2040 in the country, according to the International Energy Agency. “The 450 gigawatt target is not just an attractive target,” Sinha said. “This is something that we will inevitably have to achieve if we are to meet our demand for energy.” ReNew has around 5.4 gigawatts of wind and solar power plants operational, while 4.5 gigawatts of projects are under development. The company has agreed to merge with US blank check firm RMG Acquisition Corp. II, a transaction that will give it registration in the United States and net cash proceeds of approximately $ 610 million. The company also plans to sell some assets to raise funds for growth, Sinha said. He sold a 300-megawatt solar project in Pavagada, in the southern state of Karnataka, earlier this year “to test the waters,” he said, without giving details. The company is also considering new ventures, including solar manufacturing. India’s decision to levy imports Taxes on cells and modules make investing in domestic production a favorable proposition, Sinha said, adding that the main focus of the company will be to secure supplies for its own projects. Electricity distribution, seen as the weakest link in the country’s electricity value chain, is another area that ReNew is examining. Most of the distribution companies controlled by provincial governments lose money on sales in part due to theft or poor collection of bills, which in turn delays payments to power producers and deprives consumers of electricity. reliable electricity. “We cannot have an economy that is constantly hampered by an inefficient and dysfunctional utility system,” Sinha said. The government is considering reforming the distribution sector to allow more competition, and ReNew is evaluating the opportunity to enter the market, he said. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

