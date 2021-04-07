Karak rally demands early arrest of underage girl killers – Newspaper





KARAK: A local rights organization, traders and activists from different political parties staged a rally here on Tuesday to demand the early arrest of the murderers of the four-year-old girl and threatened to organize a strike camp for the hungry in front of the office of the deputy inspector general of police in case of further delay.

The girl, who belonged to Karak district, was killed by unidentified people in Khattak settlement in Kohat about two weeks ago.

The rally led by district secretary general of rights organization Noor Mohammad Khattak and former MP Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz turned into a public meeting in Saddam Chowk, Karak.

Addressing the protesters, Maulana Aziz, JI District President Zahoor Khattak, PML-Ns Noor Warjan and JUI-S District President Maulana Sabz Ali expressed their displeasure with the police investigations into the murder case.

Speakers said police previously claimed they were on the verge of tracking down the culprits, but to date no one had been arrested in the case. The elders alleged that the police were pressuring the victim’s family instead of looking for the culprits.

They called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take cognizance of the case to bring the culprits to justice. They threatened to organize a hunger strike camp outside the DIG Kohat range office if the police failed to stop the killers.

TERMINATION: Deputy local government director Ameer Hamza fired two village secretaries, including Mohammad Hamid from Latamber East village council and Farmanullah from Chokara village council, for alleged corruption in recovery projects, said Tuesday. sources to this correspondent.

They added that investigations had also been launched against four other village secretaries over such allegations.

Posted in Dawn on April 7, 2021

