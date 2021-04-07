A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah organizes a mega roadshow in Singur

Connect with us

Amit Shah stood on top of a vehicle with BJP candidate for Singur Rabindranath Bhattacharya by his side

Singur, West Bengal:

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah today organized a massive roadshow in Singur, West Bengal, once a hotspot of the anti-land acquisition movement. It has ensured rapid industrialization of the region should the BJP be elected to power in the current elections.

The symbolism of the Home Secretary organizing a road show in Singur, three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally there and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “obstructionist state of mind” has West Bengal’s deprived of industries and jobs, was clear – the BJP cornering it on the state’s declining industrial base and alleged job loss.

Cheered by a massive crowd, Amit Shah stood atop a decorated vehicle with BJP candidate for Singur’s seat, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who recently joined the BJP after leaving Trinamool, and waved hand to people standing by the side of the road and on terraces and balconies.

Speaking to reporters on the show, Amit Shah said Singur, which has been shunned by the industry since the turmoil of 2006, will be developed by the next BJP state government.

“We will develop the region by creating industries and an intervention fund of Rs 500 crore has been announced for potatoes, for which the region is known, in our Sankalp Patra (manifesto)”, he said. .

Amit Shah said that after winning the elections, the BJP government will ensure that small, medium and large industries are established in Singur, which is located next to the national highway connecting Kolkata and New Delhi.

“We will pursue policies of development, dialogue and cooperation, rather than confrontation,” he said.

He said he hosted Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee for invoking Hindu gods and goddesses and for reciting the Chandi Path (hymns to Goddess Durga) at public meetings, but joked that he was “too late for her”.

“The BJP will win the elections in Bengal with over 200 seats,” he said. West Bengal has 294 assembly seats.

Mamata Banerjee, often accused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of appeasing minorities, regularly sang hymns and asserted her Hindu identity to appeal to the majority community.

The road show crisscrossed the roads of Singur town for nearly an hour from Dulepara More to the Singur Police Station, as colorful posters, BJP flags and green and saffron balloons pointed the route.

Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and slogans demanding industrialization and jobs filled the air as the procession crawled through the streets.

Putting on a saffron-colored turban, Bhattacharya, 88, a quadruple Trinamool MP from Singur before leaving the party to be refused a ticket, greeted the crowd standing alongside Amit Shah.

The enthronement and appointment of Rabindranath Bhattacharya had caused much resentment among BJP alumni in Singur.

Amit Shah is due to organize three more road shows in the state, including one in Kolkata today.

Referring to the 2006-08 Singur movement that forced Tata Motors to quit the parent production unit of its small car proposed by Nano, Prime Minister Modi had said in an election rally that the Trinamool had used the location for political purposes and then let the people fend for themselves. for themselves.

Singur, a small town in the Hooghly district, has an old connection between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi.

The scene of an aggressive movement led by Mamata Banerjee against the forced acquisition of land by the then Left Front government for the “ Nano ” project, Singur, along with Nandigram, had catapulted the fighter’s leader from ruling Trinamool Street in West Bengal in 2011.

Sustained and often violent protests from the local farming community led by Mamata Banerjee forced the Tatas to leave Singur.

A cryptic “ Suswagatam ” text message from Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, to Ratan Tata, the group’s chairman, reportedly made the deal in favor of Gujarat and led to the relocation of the project to Sanand, near Ahmedabad.

Many saw it as the loss of West Bengal and the gain of Gujarat.

