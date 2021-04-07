Charity leaders call on Boris Johnson to reject findings in recent race report

Several charity leaders urged the Prime Minister to withdraw last week’s report on racism in the UK via an open letter coordinated by Runnymede.

The Racial and Ethnic Disparities Commission released its report last week, which concluded that the UK does not have a systemic problem with racism.

It was chaired by Tony Sewell, education consultant and head of the Generating Genius charity. However, his findings have been widely criticized. and the report was called “deeply disturbing” and “disturbing” by charities.

Runnymede, an independent race equality think tank, coordinated the letter asking Boris Johnson to reject the report and instead implement recommendations from previous reviews.

The deadline to sign the letter is 11:59 p.m. this Thursday.

“This Commission has failed even at the most basic level”

So far, the letter has been signed by representatives from Black Lives Matter UK, #CharitySoWhite, Phyll Opoku-Gymah, the Executive Director of Black Pride, and many other civil society leaders.

It reads: “If you and your government are truly committed to recognizing and addressing the issue of racial equity in the UK, we urge you to immediately reject the commission’s findings and withdraw its report.”

He notes that several people cited as in the report have confirmed that their advice was not sought or that they had been misrepresented in their scope, and are now asking that their names be entirely dissociated from the commission.

He continues, “This commission failed even at the most basic level, for example in recognizing the fundamental rights of black and minority communities, and the impact of hostile environmental policies that threatened the citizenship and status of the Windrush generation and of their descendants.

“Dishonest claims, including the commission’s claim that its research has found no evidence of institutional racism in the UK, have sparked public disbelief and national outrage. The danger is that such an unreliable report is left to circulate and brings us back to the ‘color bar’ of the 1960s.

“While we take note of your seemingly equivocal response to Dr Sewell’s findings, to be absolutely clear, the record shows that evidence of structural and institutional racism was provided to the commission by civil society organizations.”

Runnymede’s letter says: “Whether intentionally or not, it would seem reasonable to conclude that either the evidence of institutional racism was ignored by the Commissioners or they saw fit to misrepresent their name.”

He concludes: “We also call on you to take immediate action to combat racism based on the results of several rigorous investigations conducted over the past 20 years, including the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, Lammy’s Lessons Learned Reviews , McGregor Smith and Windrush, and to do so by convening a genuinely credible PM’s task force that would, as a first step, implement the recommendations of these long-standing inquiries.

“Such actions would presumably provide a legitimate cause for the UK to effectively see itself as ‘a model for majority white countries’ – an aspiration which we have no doubt unites the citizens of this country regardless of their affiliation. ethnic.

