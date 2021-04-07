Erdoan says Turkish opposition behind plot that smacks of coup





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said a statement from more than 100 retired Navy admirals over the weekend smelled like an attempted military coup and that the main opposition party was directly behind it. A total of 103 former admirals released a statement on Saturday evening denouncing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for opening the discussion on the Montreux Convention and for Islamizing the military, citing a visit from the rear – admirals on active duty to the leader of an extreme religious sect. Erdoan said the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and its leader, Kemal Kldarolu, were behind the statement. The Montreux Convention was signed in 1936 and gave Turkey partial control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Strait. “At the center of these retired generals is the CHP itself,” Erdoan told members of his AKP on Wednesday in a speech to the Ankara parliament. The CHP is trying to play down the statement, which smacks of an attempted coup, he said. Unfortunately, the retired admirals are following the instructions of their Commander-in-Chief Kldarolu. This is already his signature, he is the signatory. The CHP sought to link Turkey’s struggle with terrorists and coup plotters to the economy, Erdoan said. The Turkish president used the admirals’ statement to distract public attention from Turkey’s economic problems, according to some of his political opponents. They are calculating, supposedly in their minds, to hit two birds with one stone, he said. They both whitewash terrorists and coup plotters and try to steer our country into a climate of chaos instead of trust and stability by shattering the hope of our nation, especially our young people, through the economy.







