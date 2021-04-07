PM Modi even overtook Donald Trump: Mamata Banerjee | Calcutta News





MATHABHANGA (Cooch Behar): Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee accused the Center on Tuesday of organizing the polls with morons and guns. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi even overtook Donald Trump in doing so, Banerjee said at a campaign rally in Cooch Behars Mathabhanga. Referring to Modis jibe that the TMC chief has changed his position over the years and now blames the security forces, Banerjee said: Yes, Prime Minister, I respect the central forces, but only if they are neutral. Central forces involved in atrocities against people, including women, are not above the law and will face action, she said. The CM also urged people to file FIRs and move the CE for any excess committed by the forces. Alleging that of the seven eight people killed since the election was announced, four are workers from Trinamool, Banerjee hit back at the prime minister, saying: You keep citing the Bengal panchayat polls, but few have lost the life during this election. She urged the EC to take note of the way the polls are conducted. Democracy is being abused and strangled here. Kintu goondami kore jeta jay na (You cannot win elections by hooliganism), she said. Realizing that they will lose the 31 seats that went to the polls today, they unleashed terror. They beat the candidates of my party, one of them being a woman from the listed castes. Central forces intimidate people by saying: BJP ko vote nahi diya for dekh lenge What will you see? You are here for a few days. I urge people to file FIRs against these personnel and their local commanders. We are going to probe under whose instructions they are doing this. They are here to help maintain law and order, not to wrest votes, the Trinamool leader said. Almost 100 complaints (against the central forces) were lodged. Each of them will be probed. I have been a member of Parliament seven times. I saw the central forces working during the elections under the leadership of several prime ministers. I have never seen the central forces threaten people and engage in electoral malfeasance. And now they’ve even started hitting people, she said. I do not support the central forces which actively solicit the BJP, she added. I urge my brothers and sisters to peacefully resist any attempt by central forces to intimidate you. I will congratulate them on behalf of my party. It is not the job of the central forces to tell people who to vote for. Why will they say the BJP ko vote will do the trick? she says. Referring to Modis Cooch Behar’s rally during the day, the TMC chief said: The prime minister has again peddled lies about the Narayani battalion. He said it would be done after the election. This was a long-standing request from the people of Cooch Behar. But how will he do it? I have the papers. In a response from RTI, it was clearly mentioned that the Center does not have such a proposal. What a liar! We have already done this. A Narayani battalion (from the state armed police) will ascend to Cooch Behar, she said, showing the RTI and the response to people. Alleging that the BJP has scared and intimidated people with NRC and NPR, Banerjee said: Not a single person (in Bengal) will be deported. All will get their legal status, their refugee certificates and their respect. We have made sure of that. Banerjee said: In Assam they removed the names of 14 lakh Bengalis. We grant land rights to all refugees. We have ensured that all refugee settlements will be recognized. You will get your land titles slowly. We made a decision on the state cabinet. No refugee (in Bengal) can say that he is not an Indian citizen.





