Biden should muster the courage to turn China around

The writer, distinguished fellow of the National University of Singapore, is the author of ‘Has China won?‘

In Alaska last month, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, publicly denounced democracy and human rights to Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi, top officials of the China’s foreign policy. They did so with the belief that the United States knows how to slowly and patiently triumph over a Communist adversary.

Yet even though the United States won the Cold War, China may have a better understanding of why Soviet communism failed. He is determined not to make the same mistakes.

The analysis of China would correspond to that of George Kennan, the American master strategist. Kennan predicted wisely that the Cold War would be determined by Washington’s ability “to create among the peoples of the world at large the impression of a country that knows what it wants, that successfully faces the problem of its internal life and responsibilities. of a world power ”. Here is the shocking comparison. Vis-à-vis the Soviet Union, the United States was ahead on all three points. With regard to China, this is not the case.

The first indicator of the Soviet collapse came from negative trends in social well-being indicators: life expectancy, infant mortality, suicides, opioid (or alcohol) addiction. Today, the United States is doing badly. Unlike other developed societies, Life expectancy in the United States is in decline. Educational Standards of American Adolescents the train those of many advanced industrialized countries.

If Kennan were alive today he would be shocked to see US spending $ 5 billion on unnecessary wars, when the poorest 50% of Americans have seen their incomes stagnate for decades. There is a “Sea of ​​despair” among the white working classes.

China is doing the opposite of the former Soviet Union. China believes the Soviet leadership failed because they lost touch with their own people, ignoring their well-being while engaged in foreign wars. China has not fought a major war for 40 years. Unlike the Soviet Union, it controls military spending.

No country has improved the well-being of its people as much as China. In terms of human development, the past 40 years have been the best four in 4,000 years of Chinese history.

China still faces many internal problems. Success is not guaranteed. Yet, against the backdrop of a century or more of humiliation and suffering, the life of the Chinese people has never been better. Therefore, the US cold war strategy will not work.

The Biden administration is making a strategic error in continuing Donald Trump’s policy towards China. With curiosity, Biden himself said in 2019, Trump’s trade war did not help American workers. The data supports Biden’s assessment. In 2009, the size of the retail product market in China was $ 1.4 billion, compared to $ 4 billion in the United States. By 2019, after three years of Trump’s trade war, the Chinese market approached $ 6 billion, higher than that of the United States at 5.5 billion dollars.

Even if the Biden administration wanted to change course on China, it was constrained by a rising anti-Chinese mood in the American body politic. Reckless measures taken under Trump remain in place: shutting down Chinese Consulate in Houston, restrictions on Chinese journalists, ending the Peace Corps and Fulbright scholarship programs in China.

Officials in the Biden administration are clearly afraid of being seen as “lenient” towards China. However, if they wanted to, they could build a solid case for overturning Trump’s policies. They could point to the fact that the Trump administration has in fact strengthened China and Xi Jinping, its president. How? ‘Or’ What?

The Chinese people can see that their government has protected them well in the Covid-19 emergency. Meanwhile, the Trump administration failed, resulting in the death of over half a million Americans. When US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hurled insults at China, they only strengthened the Chinese government’s position. Likewise, most Chinese believed that their decision-makers won the public argument in Alaska. Likewise, many other Asians.

All of this points to a wiser course available for the Biden administration. He should declare, as Biden did earlier, that Trump was wrong about China. He should then hit the pause button for the US-China geopolitical contest, while weighing whether Washington can formulate a better strategy against such a formidable competitor.

Ending the trade war with China would boost economic growth in the United States, helping Biden in the 2022 midterm election. And most countries around the world would applaud if the Biden administration hit the pause button, especially while Covid-19 is still raging.