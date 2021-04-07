Boris Johnson announces $ 23.6 million investment to transform Truro

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an investment of $ 23.6 million to transform Cornwall’s capital, Truro, into a thriving waterfront town.

The government has said the Truro deal will boost the economy, create jobs and transform Truro into a modern economic, cultural and green capital of the country.

It plans to revitalize the waterfront of riverside towns and create new tourist attractions as part of the government’s multibillion-dollar government program to raise the standard of the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already chose Cornwall to host the G7 summit In the summer of 2021, the deal would help the county better recover from the Covid pandemic and even includes plans to build a bridge.



(Image: Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street)



The $ 23.6 million cash pot is designed to help transform Capital of Cornwalls in a connected river city and support its vision of becoming a modern economic, cultural and green capital for its residents and the community at large by 2030.

The agreement will breathe new life into the Truros waterfront by creating new business spaces, vibrant and green event areas, boardwalks and new ferry terminals with berthing facilities and pontoons.

This investment will also strengthen its cultural and tourist offer by transforming some of its historic buildings into flourishing businesses. The creation of a premier destination in Boscawen Park will include a new winter garden to bolster Truros’ national reputation as a town in bloom.

Green and sustainable travel is also at the heart of these plans, the government said, connecting key sites and attractions with accessible walking and cycling routes, including a proposed new bridge between areas currently isolated from each other. The funding will also help convert some of Truros’ unused buildings into new homes.

The government is already investing 3.75 million euros in Truro to support the redevelopment of The Hall For Cornwall theater, thereby boosting tourism and leisure opportunities in the area. This is part of a $ 92.4 million investment in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from Growth Deals and the Getting Building Fund.

The investment is the 53rd deal announced by the Cities Fund and is part of a comprehensive government action to improve opportunities and prosperity in all regions of the country, including through the 4.8 Leveling Fund. billion, the Community Renewal Fund of $ 220 million and the Future High Streets Fund of $ 830 million.

In March 2021, the government also announced a $ 56 million welcome fund to help high streets and beach towns prepare for the safe return of shoppers and tourists as national restrictions ease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: We are determined to level up across the country, and the deal announced for Truro will help unlock its enormous potential.

Through a range of innovative projects, including greener transport links and the restoration and renewal of inner city spaces, we will be able to rejuvenate the local economy, support businesses, boost connectivity and create new jobs.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: This government is leveling cities across the country by building stronger and more resilient local economies, boosting prosperity and opportunity in our communities, and helping them to be better. recover from the pandemic.

This offer is great news for Truro and the County. By revitalizing the waterfront, breathing new life into unused historic buildings and investing in new cultural and tourist attractions, it will make a huge difference to the local economy and create much needed jobs and housing.

Mark Duddridge, chair of LEP Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, said: The 23.6million award for Truro, as the country begins to emerge from lockdown restrictions, is a fantastic boost for Cornwall and the city .

The city’s environmentally friendly development will create welcome jobs and bring new life to many areas of Truro.

This investment follows the redevelopment of the Hall for Cornwall, another LEP-supported project, which together will strengthen Truros’ position as the center of our creative industries.

This latest funding builds on the government’s broader set of unprecedented measures to help protect and support communities, businesses and jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ad responds to a proposal led locally by Cornwall Council and the Town Deal Board with representatives from business, the local community, the public sector and MPs.

The 101 places selected to work on an agreement received a funding allocation with proposals submitted to MHCLG. The first cohort submitted proposals in July, before being considered by officials and a final decision made by ministers.

The Town Fund builds directly on the government’s commitment to decentralize funding and decisions away from Whitehall, invest in growing local economies, and devolve power through ambitious city and growth agreements, providing more of LEP 9 billion in funding and introducing eight Underground Mayors in England.