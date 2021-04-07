Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves white goods PLI program, incentives worth Rs 6.238 crore to be provided over five years





New Delhi, April 7: Taking another important step towards the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the Production Incentive Program (PLI) for white goods (air conditioners and LED lights) with a budget expenditure of Rs. 6,238 crore. Read also | Rocket: the Nambi effect: R Madhavan and S. Nambi Narayan meet PM Narendra Modi; Prime Minister says: ‘This film covers an important topic’ The main objective of the PLI program is to make manufacturing in India competitive on a global scale by removing sectoral handicaps, creating economies of scale and ensuring efficiency gains. It is designed to create a complete ecosystem of components in India and make India an integral part of global supply chains. The program is expected to attract global investment, create large-scale employment opportunities and significantly increase exports. Diwali Bonanza: PLI program approved by the Modi cabinet; 10 sectors to get benefits worth Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore over 5 years; The automotive sector obtains a maximum share; Know the details. The PLI program for white goods will extend an incentive of 4% to 6% on additional sales of products made in India for a period of five years to companies engaged in the manufacture of air conditioners and LED lamps. Different segments have been reserved for different types of components separately in order to specifically target global investments in desired areas. The selection of companies for the program will be made in such a way as to encourage the manufacture of components or sub-assemblies which are not currently manufactured in India with sufficient capacity. Simple assembly of finished products will not be encouraged. Read also | PM Narendra Modi interrupts speech in Assam and sends PMO medical team to check on BJP worker who has passed out (Watch video) Companies meeting the prequalification criteria for different target segments will be eligible to participate in the program. The incentives will be open to companies making investments in brown or green fields. The thresholds for cumulative additional investment and additional sales of manufactured goods in the base year should be met to apply for incentives. The story continues An entity enjoying the benefits of any other government PLI program. India will not be eligible under this scheme for the same products, but the entity may receive benefits from other applicable government schemes. India or state government regimes. The program will be implemented as a pan-Indian program and is not specific to any location, area or population segment. A number of global and national companies, including a number of MSMEs, are expected to benefit from the program. The program is expected to help achieve much higher growth rates than already exist for the AC and LED industries, develop complete component ecosystems in India and create global manufacturing champions in India. They will have to meet the mandatory BIS and BEE quality standards for sales in the domestic market and the applicable standards for world markets. It will also lead to investments in innovation, research and development and upgrading of technology. It is estimated that over a period of five years, the PLI program will result in an additional investment of Rs. 7,920 Crore, Incremental production valued at Rs. 1,68,000 Crore, exports valued at Rs 64,400 Crore, earn direct and indirect income of Rs 49,300 Crore and create an additional four lakh of direct and indirect jobs.

