Report: Representative Matt Gaetz asked President Donald Trump for a general pardon





U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) has asked former President Donald Trump for a general preventive pardon, according to a new report.

Two people familiar with the talks told the New York Times that the Republican congressman has privately sought pardons for any crimes he may have committed and for his allies in Congress in the final weeks of the Trump presidency. White House officials viewed the request as a non-beginner and the pardon was never granted, the sources said.

Gaetz, a 38-year-old conservative and a close ally of Trump, is under investigation by the US Department of Justice for alleged sex with a 17-year-old teenager, possibly violating federal trafficking laws sex and prostitution while paying for travel. with him. The age of consent in Florida is 18.

It is not known whether he was aware of the DOJ investigation, which began under Attorney General William Bar while Trump was in office, when he allegedly requested a pardon.

Gaetz has denied ever having had a relationship with underage girls. CNN reports that a spokesperson also denied asking Trump for forgiveness.

Entry-level political operatives have mistaken a call for pardon from Representative Gaetz – where he called on President Trump to forgive everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic – with these bogus and partisan claims of more and more bizarre against him, a spokesperson. says the Times. These comments have been recorded for some time and President Trump even retweeted the congressman, who tweeted them himself.

Gaetz, who is expected to speak at a pro-Trump Women for America First gala in Florida on Friday, claimed that a former DOJ official was trying to extort $ 25 million from him and accused the FBI of threatening her. friend.

I can say that you and I actually went to dinner about two years ago. Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember, Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News last week. And she was actually threatened by the FBI [and] said if she didn’t want to bow to the fact that I was somehow involved in a fee-for-service system, she might face some issues.

Carlson denied remembering the woman and went on to call the segment one of the strangest interviews I’ve ever done.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and the investigation is ongoing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos