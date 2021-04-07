Xi Jinping speeds up tsunami quad trip to Asian NATO

By Bimal Prasad Mohapatra

The intergovernmental military alliance between 30 North American and European countries called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) under the virtual leadership of the United States was formed after World War II in 1949 to provide collective security against the aggression by the Soviet Union. Like many, and with good reason, it can be said that NATO was an organization of democratic and capitalist countries against the socialist Soviet Union, which then showed an expansionist tendency as we now see in the Chinese approach towards its neighbors. , the majority of them are democratic countries – which democratic countries the whole world hates and opposes tooth and nail, and which led the world into the Cold War that lasted more than forty years with devastating impact.

After the era Mao Zedong, the first supreme leader of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and until Xi Jinping ascended to the same post after a four-decade gap, one can correctly assume that the economy and China’s military prowess has enjoyed a peaceful rise. But perhaps the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was not ready to accept that the economic and military rise of Communist China during this period was for lasting peace in the region in particular and in the world. whole in general. In addition, he feared that Communist China might threaten the region’s democracies. Perhaps because of this fear, Mr. Abe, while delivering a speech in the Indian Parliament under the title Confluence of the Two Seas on August 22, 2007, showed his intention to form a global strategic partnership with India, the two largest democracies and economies in the region in which the two countries will develop and strengthen their relations. Taking it a step further, the Japanese prime minister said, Japanese diplomacy is now promoting various concepts in a host of different fields so that a region called the Arc of Freedom and Prosperity is formed along the outer edge of the Eurasian continent. The Global Strategic Partnership of Japan and India is essential for such activities to be successful. By bringing together Japan and India, this enlarged Asia will evolve into an immense network covering the whole of the Pacific Ocean, integrating the United States of America and Australia. Open and transparent, this network will allow people, goods, capital and knowledge to flow freely.

That Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a glimpse of this Chinese economic and military rise under the aegis of Western capital and technology, which sought a great outlet with commercial intent, was not for future world prosperity and peace. is another question, but his speech as quoted above found a good resonance after Xi Jinping’s ascendancy as China’s supreme leader in 2012-13.

Prior to Abes’ speech to the Indian Parliament on December 29, 2004, US President George W. Bush announced that India, the United States, Japan and Australia would form an international coalition to coordinate the massive effort required after the tsunami to save those trapped. water, rush relief and rehabilitate the homeless, and restore electricity, connectivity lines as well as infrastructure such as ports and roads. Note: President Bush ignored China, the region’s largest economy and military power, in his post-tsunami plan. Apart from that, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the first to come out of the bloc, expressing his long-held idea of ​​a tighter maritime framework, with Japan, the United States and Australia, which were already close military allies. The plan for a Quad meeting was confirmed when Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Tokyo in December 2006. In fact, the quadrangle or quadrangle was being considered to set up an Asian arc of democracy including Asia. Central, Mongolia, South Korea and South Korea. East Asian country, mainly on the outskirts of China.

The aforementioned measures have led some critics such as former senior US State Department official Morton Abramowitz to call the gathering of the big four excluding China in the Indo-Pacific region to be an anti-Chinese movement, while that others have called it a democratic challenge to the Chinese hypothesis. century. While China has traditionally promoted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) comprising Asia and Russia, the Quad was viewed as an Asian NATO by many observers of Asian politics. But, according to Daniel Twining, the Washington DC-based Asia program director at the US German Marshall Fund, the arrangement could lead to military conflict or could instead lay the lasting foundation for peace assuming China becomes a democratic leader in Asia.

As the idea grew, it encountered increasing concerns in Communist China. As a result, China has sent diplomatic protests to all Quad members. However, as urged by the United States, the Australian Prime Minister participated in the inaugural Quad meeting held in Manila in 2007. Following this meeting, Australia joined the Quad Naval exercise called Malabar. Exercised in the Bay of Bengal in September 2007. After Chinese-speaking Kevin Rudd replaced John Howard as Australia’s PM, island nations that opposed Quad became more specific, with the former saying the Oceania could not afford another cold war. Even Australia stopped participating in Exercise Malabar from 2008. Contrary to public perception, Australia was not the first to hesitate. Later, due to other aspects of Asian geopolitics, the United States felt that the wrath of China, which compared the arc of democracies to the foam of the Indo-Pacific Ocean, with the Quad would hamper the larger strategic efforts underway, including the move towards sanctions against Iran in the UN Security Council and the six-party talks on North Korea, with both nations pursuing their nuclear ambitions.

But, the blatant Chinese rejection of the 2016 Hague-based international tribunals’ order in favor of the Philippines, which came close to the same in 2013 after the People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) Navy encroached on the strategic reefs and atolls of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and which are also in the unilaterally demarcated 9Dashline China in the South China Sea. The court said that although Chinese mariners and fishermen, as well as those from other states, have historically used the South China Sea islands, there is no evidence that China historically exercised exclusive control over the waters or their resources. The court concluded that there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources located in the sea areas included in the nine-dash line.

Reacting to the order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the seas would not be affected by the decision, which declared large areas of the sea to be waters. international neutral or exclusive economic zones of other countries, while Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr said the country welcomed the decision and called for restraint and sobriety. In addition, the US State Department under President Barack Obama called on the two parties to comply with their obligations, according to a statement from spokesman John Kirby, but which have no impact on Xis’ policy of South China Sea salami slice.

Now the situation has come to such a state in the region that China is questioning free navigation for the naval fleets of other countries in the South China Sea, and at the same time, the naval fleets of PLAN are in violation of the EEZ of SCS coastal countries. The clatter of economic activities and the sinking of fishing boats in coastal countries by PLAN have been found very common these days. And now, China has authorized the Chinese Coast Guard to use deadly weapons against the economic activities of other countries in its disputed geography, namely the East and South China Sea, which are the world’s main maritime trade routes and which provide major connectivity to the world’s rapidly growing economies. from Chennai in South Asia to Vladivostok in East Asia comprising the world’s second, third and fourth largest economies in dollar terms and the first, third and fourth largest economies in PPP terms.

Today, the PRC questions the navigations of the non-Chinese naval fleet in ECS and SCS; tomorrow, it may call into question the commercial navigation of ships in the same bodies of water. And what is the guarantee that it will achieve superpower status (according to Xi Jinping’s plan, the PLA must reach the strength of the modern army to fight and win the war anywhere in the world by 2049? , year of the centenary of the founding of the PRC) already overtaking the United States according to several strategic study documents, PLAN is the largest naval power in the world – cannot it claim the same right over the Pacific Ocean? In this case, the tried-and-tested United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) will be reduced to laughter. Will the community of countries or the civilized world allow itself to violate the laws of the world by the powerful, and that too by an undemocratic authoritarian regime? Therefore, this author predicts with the aggressive Biden administration at the helm of global affairs, Quad is on its way to becoming the Asian NATO to give collective security to democratic countries in the region and save them from the belligerence of Xi Jinpings. how NATO saved its member countries from the Soviet regime. Union belligerence, even if it leads to Daniel Twining, predicted the arrangement that could lead to military conflict, and Kevin Rudds fears an unaffordable Second Cold War.

(The author is Assistant Professor of Management Studies at the Bhubaneswar-based Trident Group of Institutions. The views expressed are the personal opinion of the author.)