Donald Trump’s inflatable baby has moved to the Museum of London





In 2018, in an effort to protest then-President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, a crowdfunding campaign began to allow the Trump Baby balloon to pass through London.

The first crowdfunding campaign received nearly 13,000, almost three times the amount it originally requested.

During Mr Trumps’ state visit to the UK in 2018 and 2019, the balloon flew over London, marching alongside protesters who did not want Mr Trump in the UK.

In 2019, the Museum of London expressed interest in adding the Trump Baby to its protest collection, a collection of items related to suffrage, anti-austerity marches and climate change rallies.

The Museum of London has now confirmed it is in possession of the Trump Baby, adding it to their collection in the near future.

People will be able to head to the Museum of London’s home in West Smithfield to visit the Trump Baby likely later this year, although the museum has not confirmed when it will be on display.

The team behind Trump Baby said: ‘While we are happy that the Trump Baby may now be relegated to history with the man himself, we have no illusions that this is the end of the story.

We hope the baby’s place in the museum serves as a reminder of when London stood up to Trump, but inspires those who see him to consider how they can continue to fight hate politics.

