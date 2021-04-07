Why the BJP still faces a dilemma over PM Modis Hanuman Chirag Paswan

Text size:

Patna:The BJPalways seems to be in a dilemma over whether to kiss or disown party chairman Lok Janshakti, Chirag Paswan.

In last year’s assembly elections, the LJP contested every seat that fellow NDA member Janata Dal (United) won, and cost the CM Nitish Kumars party crucial votes in more of 40 seats, although it won only one.

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say a word about the LJP or its leader, although Chirag Paswan called himself Prime Minister Hanuman and claimed there would be a BJP-LJP government after the elections.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said the LJP’s position as an ally of the NDA would be taken into consideration after the polls, but more than five months after the results were released and Nitish Kumar got another term as CM, albeit for the first time as a junior partner of BJP. the national party did not address the issue.

Wrath Nitishs

The heart of the BJP’s dilemma in kissing Chirag Paswan is Nitish Kumar, who is not in the mood to forgive the young leader.

Chirag inherited the conflict from his late father Ram Vilas Paswan in 2009, Nitish created a Mahadalit section among the Dalits, in which he included 21 of the 22 sub-castes but left out the Paswans. Since then, there has been an element of mistrust between the LJP and the JD (U), despite allied spells.

Since the 2020 polls, the JD (U) has done everything to humiliate Chirag on Tuesday, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP informed that the only LJP MP Raj Kumar Singh was now an MP of JD (U).

Singh told ThePrint his exit from the LJP was sparked by incidents during the election of JD (U) Vice President Maheshwar Hazari on March 24. Although the procedure was boycotted by the opposition, the Treasury banks insisted on a count of MPs, in which Hazari secured the support of 124 MPs in the House of 243. Singh also rose to be counted, and as a result, was slapped. with a notice of justification by his own party.

I did not violate the party line that we are with the NDA. By issuing a show cause notice, the party left me no choice but to join JD (U), said Raj Kumar Singh.

But his exit has meant that the LJP no longer has a presence in Bihar’s legislature and council, a far cry from when he was hailed as one of Bihar’s promising young leaders.

The JD (U) also tried to show Chirag on other occasions, such as in February, when he organized a massive defection of the members of the LJP office.

At the end of 2020, the JD (U) also opposed the participation of the Chirags in an NDA meeting in New Delhi. He opposed the LJP’s proposal to grant Ram Vilas Paswans’ widow Reena Paswan the seat of Rajya Sabha released by her death last year and, therefore, the seat went to BJPs Sushil Kumar Modi.

BJPs problem

The main problem for the BJP in going against the wishes of Nitish Kumars is that it does not have a leader to match the stature of the CM. Nitish remains the NDA’s partner with the greatest reach among the backward castes, while the BJP is the leader among the upper castes.

To keep Nitish happy, the BJP kept the likes of Nitish Mishra and Gyanu Singh, who had deserted the JD (U) and were elected BJP MPs, outside the ministry. Then he conceded six of the 12 governors allocate seats in the Legislative Council of Bihar to the JD (U), despite 74 deputies to the ALlys 43.

The state leadership of the BJP is evasive when asked about Chirag Paswan, but a section of party leaders strongly advocates his case.

Central management should support Chirag Paswan. The JD (U) doesn’t realize that the more he humiliates Chirag Paswan, the angrier the caste will be with Nitish, and the stronger he will emerge, BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan told ThePrint.

Another section of leaders points out that Chirag, if pushed against the wall, has the opportunity to join the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. The combination of (RJD leader) Tejashwi, Chirag and left-wing parties will be formidable, a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity, stressing that the LJP leader should be included in the Modi ministry.

Congratulations from RJD, but Chirag is staying put for the moment

RJD National Vice President Shivanand Tiwari said NDA members should take Chirag Paswan lightly at their peril.

The BJP is always used to using its allies. But it is up to Chirag to decide on his future course. The next election in Bihar is scheduled for 2025. Chirag still has plenty of time to weigh his options. He is to inherit the political legacy of his father Ram Vilas Paswans. It is still too early to write him off, Tiwari said.

But, the LJP plays down the desertions conceived by the JD (U) and stays with the BJP for the time being, its spokesperson Ashraf Ansari told ThePrint.

Defections and desertion do not matter. Anyone in the party should realize that Chirag Paswans’ word is final. For now, we are with the BJP and Chirag Paswan continues to meet with the leaders of the Delhi BJP. He is currently restructuring the party. Once that is done, he will take the roads of Bihar, Ansari said.

We cannot be ignored. In the latest assembly polls, we didn’t win any seats, but still got more than 6 percent of the popular vote, he said.

The LJP is currently waiting and watching, but there is a feeling in the party that the central leadership of the BJP will side with it.

