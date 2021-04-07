Chinese Revolt: “Unprecedented Fury at Xi as Covid Cover-Up Covered Up the Truth | World | News

Coronavirus: China ‘hides the truth’ about COVID-19 says expert

The World Health Organization (WHO) investigation into the origins of the pandemic, conducted more than a year after the initial COVID-19 outbreak, concluded that the virus most likely started in an animal, like a bat. Experts believe the animal likely transmitted the virus to an intermediate host, such as a mink, pangolin, civet or raccoon, which then passed the virus on to a human. The probe also found that COVID-19 was making humans sick days before it appeared at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, but the crowded and indoor aisles provided an environment where the respiratory virus could easily spread.

And speaking on Four Corner’s documentary “ Secrets behind Coronavirus ”, Richard McGregor, a senior researcher at the Center for Strategic International Studies, said the Chinese government knew about it. He said: “The key point of this saga is that they lost about two weeks, maybe three, just when the virus was in its nascent stage, just when they could have tracked it down, a moment when they might have been able to verify it. . “When a group of doctors started sharing information about a strange new virus on WeChat, they were doing what you would expect from medical professionals. “But, of course, it’s a dangerous thing to do in China.

Xi Jinping would have been criticized

Former professor of politics at Tsinghua University, Dr Wu Qiang

“I think there is no doubt that local officials in Wuhan withheld information, doctors who spoke about it were explicitly asked to be silent. The Communist country has reportedly arrested anyone who “spread rumors” online, including Dr Li Wenliang, who first sounded the alarm to his former classmates in a private WeChat group. Former Tsinghua University politics professor Dr. Wu Qiang told investigators that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was aware of the situation and chose not to act. He said: “I have no doubt that the local government reported the situation to the central government. “So the local government was not accountable to the people at that time. READ MORE: Putin trapped: UK to build warships for Ukraine as expert warns of conflict with Russia

Richard McGregor said the Chinese government has sat on this information for weeks

“But the central government has adopted the policy of hiding the truth from the public, starting to control the epidemic internally. “This contradiction has prevented them from mobilizing properly to deal with the spread of the epidemic. “Although internal controls were in place, information kept out of the public eye triggered the disaster and the disease spread.” Dr Wu claimed he was not alone and that there was a growing revolt in the country. He added in 2020: “More than 900 million Chinese citizens, who are equipped with smartphones, have become extremely dissatisfied with the virus in the past month or so. DON’T MISS

Dr Li Wenliang, who sounded the alarm about COVID-19

“From my own observation, this level of dissatisfaction is unprecedented in the past 80 years. “They were extremely unhappy with the ineffectiveness of the local government in delivering epidemic and disaster relief that the people of Wuhan have seen since the city lockdown, the paralysis of local medical institutions and the enormous risk with which they are confronted. “ On February 11, 2020, Dr Li, 34, lost his battle with the coronavirus. Wuhan police officially apologized to his family for his “inappropriate handling of the situation” and revoked the reprimand letter for spreading rumors.

The virus is believed to have been in Wuhan for some time