Cabinet clears PLI schematics for white goods and solar modules

The PLI programs, originally announced last year, aim to create global manufacturing champions in India by removing industry handicaps and creating economies of scale to develop complete component ecosystems in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February called on global companies to take advantage of the 1.97 trillion PLI programs for 13 sectors and expand their manufacturing in India.

While the PLI scheme for white goods is 6238 crore, for solar modules, the scheme is 4500 crore.

The Cabinet secretariat, in a statement, said that the selection of companies for the PLI program for white goods will be done to encourage the manufacture of components or sub-assemblies that are not currently manufactured in India with sufficient capacity and that simple assembly of finished products will not be encouraged. Companies meeting the prequalification criteria for different target segments will be eligible to participate in the program. The incentives will be open to companies making investments in brown or green fields. The thresholds for cumulative additional investments and additional sales of manufactured products in the base year should be respected to apply for incentives, ”he added.

Over a five-year period, the PLI program for white goods is expected to lead to additional production worth 1.7 trillion, exports are worth 64,400 crore with the creation of additional jobs of over 500,000 jobs. The program is also expected to generate income from 11300 crore and 38,000 crore by direct tax and goods and services tax, respectively, over the five-year period. The white goods program will extend a 4-6% incentive on additional sales in the base year (2019-20) for products made in India and covered by target segments to eligible companies.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO of Panasonic India, said that the announcement of the PLI program for CAs is encouraging and that he sees many exciting developments in component design capability and the growth of SMEs in a foreseeable future. We have always maintained that one of the main pillars for boosting manufacturing and exports is backward integration. With component manufacturing being one of the main beneficiaries of the new policy, local air conditioner manufacturing will benefit from a boost. This will also enable design-based manufacturing, fuel innovation and component exports with finished air conditioners from India, ”he added.

The PLI program for solar PV modules is expected to add a capacity of 10,000 MW of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and provide direct investment of approximately Rs 17,200 crore, creating 30,000 direct jobs.

At present, India has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3 GW for solar cells and 15 GW for solar modules. The program comes against the backdrop of India’s decision to impose a base tariff of 40% on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from April 1, 2022, a move that would make imports more expensive and would encourage local manufacturing.

The market for solar components is dominated by Chinese companies. India imported $ 2.16 billion worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, panels and modules in 2018-2019. A surge in imports prompted the government to impose a safeguard duty from July 30, 2018 on solar cells and modules imported from China and Malaysia. The safeguard duty, which was due to expire on July 29, has been extended for one year.

Utpal Bhaskar and Suneera Tandon contributed to this story