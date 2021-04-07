Seeking to lead GOP, Lin Wood slams top Republicans in SC





Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer seeking a GOP leadership role in South Carolina, took two of the state’s most notable Republicans on Tuesday and recently questioned the president’s level of support from the party to former President Donald Trump.

A Georgian lawyer who falsely insists Trump won the November election, Wood is contesting incumbent President Drew McKissick for president of the South Carolina Republican Party. Now completing his second term, McKissick leads a party that last year broadened its grip on the Legislature, reclaimed a seat in Congress and helped GOP Senator Lindsey Graham win a fourth term.

Wood, recently adopting South Carolina as a base, seeks the mantle of leadership among Republicans and takes the offensive against established Republicans, including Graham and former Governor Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.

This party does not belong to Lindsey Graham, I do not care how long he is a senator. Get him out of Washington, DC, Wood told a crowd in Greenville. And then when you get Lindsey Graham out of Washington, DC, tell Lindsey Graham to put up a sign that says, Nikki Haley, don’t go. She is not a Republican either.

The contest to lead the GOP states has become a debate over which loyalty to the former president is greatest. Trump’s 2016 primary victory in South Carolina marked a turning point in consolidating his nomination, and support for him in the state has remained high.

Trump endorsed McKissick in February, saying he had done a great job leading the party in the state, which is crucial in the nomination process to host the southern first presidential primary. Last week, Trump doubled down after reports of Woods’ interest in the job surfaced, issuing a press release praising McKissick without referring to Wood.

In the past, Trump has praised Wood for doing a good job in filing legal challenges alleging the 2020 election fraud, although the Trump campaign has sometimes distanced itself from him, and courts have dismissed dozens of lawsuits doing so. allegations.

Wood questioned the timing of Trump’s approval on Tuesday, but said his support for the former president remained steadfast.

If Donald Trump endorsed Mr. McKissick, I still love Donald Trump, Wood said. Nothing will change his mind about a man who I believe is doing God’s will for this country.

McKissick told The Associated Press that he was sure Trumps’ support was strong. He said that on a phone call in which the former president asked about Wood, Trump was like, who is this lawyer running against you? Does he even live in South Carolina? ”

New to South Carolina, Wood over the past year purchased three plantations totaling more than $ 16 million in Beaufort County, a coastal area south of Charleston. Georgian officials last month opened an investigation following allegations that Wood had not been a legal resident despite voting in the state in the 2020 election. Wood told the AP he did not become a legal resident of South Carolina until February 1.

On a call last week with Republicans in South Carolina, Wood said he felt displeasure with the McKissicks leadership in conversations with activists affiliated with tea party groups. Asked for clarification, Wood said McKissick had been described to him as a RINO Republican in name only and that he felt such a person was not the right fit for the State Party.

I don’t think he supported any aspects of what happened to Donald Trump, Wood said, alluding to his bogus argument of widespread electoral fraud. I think any legitimate leader should demand an investigation. Did Mr. McKissick do that?

Meanwhile, McKissick laughed at those who questioned his credentials of supporting Trump. He said some of those shooting each other are more than likely Libertarians who cannot win as Libertarians.

McKissick added: You have, mixed in with that, a bunch of people who use Donald Trump’s name to try to make people think they’re the only real Trump supporters, and everyone’s a bunch of RINO. I understand that. His politics. It happens all the time.

After his speech, an audience member asked if Wood would consider challenging Graham if the incumbent seeks a fifth term in 2026. Wood has left the door open.

I want to be your president because I want to represent you, Wood said. But if someone knocks on my door… and the time is right, and they say, Hey Lin, drop Lindsey Graham, I’ll consider doing it.

A spokesperson for Graham did not immediately comment.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twtter.com/MegKinnardAP.

