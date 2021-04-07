“ Turkey is determined to develop ties in the world ”

Turkey is determined to develop relations with countries around the world on the basis of rights and justice, the nation’s president said on Wednesday.

“Particularly in places with which we have a close relationship, such as the European Union, the United States of America, Russia, Iran, the countries of Central Asia and the Arab world, we are determined to develop our relations with all on the basis of rights and justice, ”Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) party in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan reiterated that over the past two decades, the number of Turkey’s foreign missions to the world has increased dramatically from 163 in 2002 to 251 this year.

“We are actively working to find a permanent solution in all crisis regions, from Syria to Libya, from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Aegean Sea, from Cyprus to [Nagorno] Karabakh, ”he said.

Erdogan added that Turkey continues “to do everything possible so that our neighbor, Syria, achieves a climate of peace, confidence and stability based on territorial integrity and national unity”.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Turkey has long been a major player in peace initiatives, including the Astana process and ceasefire efforts with Russia.

Turkey also hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any country in the world.