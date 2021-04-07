China allows people to pay homage at grave of Cultural Revolution leader Jiang Qing – Radio Free Asia

The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) allowed public access to the tomb of Jiang Qing, a former Gang of Four member and widow of late supreme leader Mao Zedong, before his centenary on .

“It was sent to me by a friend from mainland China, and I’m passing it on here,” former CCP Party School teacher Cai Xia, who now lives in the United States, said through her account. Twitter on , the traditional tomb festival where people make long journeys to honor the dead.

She said the move contrasted with details of the state security police guarding the grave of the last deposed minister Zhao Ziyang, who fell from power after opposing the use of military force against unarmed civilians in 1989.

“People are not allowed to pay homage at Zhao Ziyang’s grave, yet Jiang Qing’s grave is open to the public,” Cai wrote. “The CCP is afraid of whom the public might admire the most.”

For decades after Supreme Leader Mao Zedong ushered in 10 years of chaos and bloodshed with his Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, the CCP prohibited any commemoration of its key personalities or events, and public debate on the era. was limited to the official line.

Jiang, along with the rest of the “Gang of Four”, has been widely blamed for the violence and turmoil of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). As recently as 2015, security guards were stationed at his grave in Beijing’s Futian Cemetery to prevent people from leaving offerings and tributes.

But since CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping started an unlimited second term in the top post in China, no such restrictions have been put in place.

Chinese historian and author Gao Falin also tweeted on : “Strange things are happening in the capital: a large number of people pay homage at Jiang Qing’s grave, and the government is allowing this to happen.”

“On Zhao Ziyang’s grave there are several layers of [police] cord preventing anyone from approaching, ”Gao wrote.

(Left to right) Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, Wife of Chairman Mao Jiang Qing, Cultural Revolution ideologue Zhen Boda, CCP leaders Kang Zheng, Zhang Chunqiao, Wang Li, Yang Zhengwu, Yao Wenyuan , Zhi PenYu and Kuan Feng participate in the Beijing Municipal Revolutionary Committee in Beijing on April 21, 1967. Credit: AFP

Nostalgic leftists

Jiangsu-based human rights activist Zhang Jianping said most visitors were “leftists,” supporters of a managed economy, collective property and state support from cradle to grave for individuals.

“There were a lot of leftists at Li Yunhe’s grave this Qing Ming,” Zhang said, using Jiang Qing’s birth name. “It indicates a divided society, not an open and pluralistic society.”

Beijing dissident Zha Jianguo said the majority of Chinese do not want a return to the Mao era.

“The majority of the population will be resistant to a return to the Mao era, including private entrepreneurs, self-employed workers and farmers under household leases,” Zha said.

“Most intellectuals and officials would also be against it, because many officials will be denounced as capitalist roaders, and because all pro-Deng Xiaoping [pro-economic reform] the cohort should be eliminated [from public life],” he said.

Zha said there are three main streams of political opinion in China: the Maoists, the Deng faction and the liberals.

“The Deng faction opposes both the Maoists and the Liberals, but is more tolerant of the Maoists because they are all on the same page when it comes to the supremacy of the party leadership,” he said. he declared.

“Zhao Ziyang’s performance in his last period classified him as a liberal [with the potential to accept political reform],” he said.

But he said the more powerful families of China’s political and financial elite are more likely to side with the Maoists than the liberals. .

“The upper echelons are a little more tolerant of the Maoists, and there is no tolerance for the liberals,” Zha said.

A decade of violence

What began as a campaign against “capitalist roader” officials in 1966 expanded into a decade of violence and repression, as students and workers formed radical Red Guard squads, which killed hundreds. thousands of people in purges and street fights.

Trained professionals like teachers and doctors were locked in “cow pens” while schools and universities were closed and health services fell into disarray under the supervision of “revolutionaries.”

Jiang Qing presided over the creation of the “Model Revolutionary Operas,” the only form of entertainment available to the Chinese people from 1966 until the death of Mao and the fall of the Gang of Four in 1976.

They were available as theatrical performances, recordings, and films, and their songs were covered and sung by ordinary people across China.

The CCP – which marks the centenary of its founding on – recently ordered mandatory screenings of several of the model operas in film form, as well as patriotic war films and other propaganda works across China from April, to take place throughout the rest of the world. year.

Cinemas are required to show the films several times a week, while CCP organizations and government departments are required to “mobilize” people to attend.

“You cannot deploy government resources for propaganda purposes in a country,” Zhang Jianping said. “This will allow very extreme ideas to emerge, and people will lose their ability to think clearly.”

“We should step up reforms and open up, so that people are increasingly exposed to more pluralistic societies,” he said. “That way there will be less social conflict and less hate speech.”

In 1981, the arrest and trial of the Gang of Four for counterrevolutionary crimes brought people to the streets of Beijing to celebrate, sparking a wave of trials and appeals against the summary injustices and denunciations of the time. of the Cultural Revolution.

An elite private conference in 2011 titled “Remembering the Crush of the Gang of Four, 35 Years Later” was called by Hu Deping, son of disgraced former prime minister Hu Yaobang, who was the political force behind most post-Cultural Revolution rehabilitation efforts. case, and whose funeral sparked the student movement of 1989.

Sources said at the time that Maoist elements in the conference used it to suggest a return to the Cultural Revolution as a way to clean the ruling party of corruption, possibly laying the groundwork for anti-corruption campaigns. widespread widespread use of Xi Jinping and subsequent measures to wipe out the ruling party. censorship and control of daily life.

Xi was vice president at the time and took over as party president in . The National People’s Congress (NPC) removed the two-term limit for president and vice-president positions in 2018, paving the way for Xi to rule indefinitely.

Reported by Qiao Long for the Mandarin service of RFA. Translated and written in English by Luisetta Mudie.