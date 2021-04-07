Indias Covid Wave brings Modi closer to Earth

It seems there is only one thing that can alleviate India’s global rising star: the pandemic and the government’s messy approach to containing it.

Cradled in a false sense of security that has prompted ministers to boast of India’s triumph over Covid-19, the country of 1.3 billion people is now drowning in a second wave. The state that is home to the financial capital Mumbai today warned it may be running out of vaccine doses.

All of this comes as the world has high expectations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Biden administration is counting on him to play an important role in balancing China’s growing power in the region. And Russia, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi noted yesterday, is happy that India remains its main defense client, with the imminent delivery of the S-400 missile defense system sparking tensions with Washington.

But it is the country’s growing health emergency that threatens to trigger both national and international consequences.

India’s inability to quickly test for Covid-19 mutations will delay its response to the virus and hurt the nascent growth of Asia’s third-largest economy, which fell into a historic recession last year, Bibhudatta Pradhan and Dhwani Pandya report. Worse yet, the decision to ignore the global scientific effort to identify, track and contain these variants has left global efforts to fight the pandemic in dire straits.

Although Modi has expressed concern over the peak, he is also participating in election rallies in several states which have drawn huge crowds, exposed and vulnerable to infection.

While voters don’t blame Modi this time around, political reality suggests something needs to change or the gloss may start to wear off.

Global Headlines

Construction pressure | President Joe Biden will deliver his second major speech today on his $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure program aimed at appealing directly to Republican voters while lawmakers are in their home districts during the recess of the Congress. With Republicans largely opposed to the plan, the administration is making its case by contacting governors, mayors and the general public through phone calls, briefings and appearances on local television.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland deliberately stays away from the public as he works to restore the credibility of the Department of Justice, Chris Strohm reports.

Spoilsport | China said it was confident the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics would be a success, dismissing concerns about a possible boycott. The United States stepped up talks over a veto at the Games yesterday, to later clarify that Washington has not discussed such a move with its allies and partners. The Biden administration is under increasing pressure to stay away from next year’s Olympics due to China’s human rights record.

Nuuk reprimand | The people of Greenland voted to oust a government that was planning to host foreign companies keen to exploit the island’s rare earths. Despite its population of just 56,000, Greenland has made global headlines in recent years, especially when then-US President Donald Trump expressed interest in buying it in 2019. Although he did been pushed back, the island’s significant untapped natural resources have made it a target of international attention.

Bubble problem | An influx of foreign capital into Chinese stocks and bonds due to its economic resilience during the pandemic is creating a headache for authorities. Sofia Horta e Costa and Enda Curran explain that China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, especially after a disorderly devaluation of the currency in 2015, and that the scale of inflows puts it at risk of asset bubbles.

China will contribute more than a fifth of the increase in global GDP by 2026, according to Bloomberg calculations based on IMF forecasts.

Telephone alarm clock | South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party is now risking its biggest defeat in five years in the mayoral election, a worrying sign for its progressive bloc less than a year before the presidential election. Jeong-Ho Lee Reports that polls show Tories are holding big strides in major by-elections, including in Seoul, fueled by anger over soaring house prices.

What to watch

Russia announced mass military exercises across the country in April, escalating tensions with neighboring Ukraine and prompting an expression of “serious concern” from NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The Group of 20 finance ministers is meeting today, while Frenchman Bruno Le Maire said he was “deeply concerned” by the slow deployment of the European Union’s common recovery fund.

President Joko Widodo backs an initiative to expand the Bank of Indonesia’s mandate to include support for the economy, a piece of legislation some analysts see as endangering the independence of the central bank, he said. he told Bloomberg TV in an interview today.

An Iranian-flagged ship was attacked in the Red Sea yesterday as nuclear negotiations were due to begin, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tehran. The New York Times reported that Israel attacked the ship.

and finally … Among the many things turned upside down by the pandemic are the burgeoning ranks of the middle class around the world, with an estimated 150 million people rolling down the socioeconomic ladder last year. This report brings you the personal stories buried in statistics, from India, Brazil, South Africa and Thailand. These are stories of hard earned successes lost overnight, of luxuries like the internet at home now out of reach and dreams like a car or apartment deferred.

Insufficient global GDP

Forecasts indicate emerging economies struggle to reverse their pre-pandemic trajectory Source: Bloomberg Economics



