Boris Johnson could pay to secure coal landfills to counter rising independence support

Boris Johnson could pay to secure Welsh coal landfills to counter an increase in support for independence, according to a think tank director.

Bronwen Maddox, of the Institute for Government, said the British Prime Minister is newly aware of Welsh sensitivities regarding remedies for the industrial past.

Support for independence is at the highest level ever, with 39% of Welsh people saying they would now vote yes in a referendum, according to an ITV poll.

Maddox, a non-executive board member of the Law Commission, believes the increase could lead to a strong performance by Plaid Cymru in the Senedd elections.

Leanne Wood, the party’s incumbent candidate in Rhondda, said Westminster should foot the bill to make high-risk coal landfills safe, just like the Welsh government. But the British government initially hesitated at this suggestion.

Nearly 300 old coal landfills in Wales have been classified as high risk and urgent work is currently underway to stabilize more than 2,100 landfills, following landslides caused by storms.

Bronwen Maddox wrote in the Financial Times: The stability of more than coal landfills may be at stake. The feud over who is responsible could be linked to the future of the UK itself.

It has been around half a century since the great waves of post-war mine closures in South Wales.

But there are big questions about who should be responsible and who will pay, in part because of decentralization two decades ago.

Boris Johnsons’ government, as it seeks to counter a surge in support for Welsh independence that could give the nationalist party Plaid Cymru a strong performance in the May 6 election, has recently become aware of Welsh sensitivities over remedies for industrial past.

Before the storms her position was that flooding and mine safety was the responsibility of the decentralized administration in Cardiff, but she has now pledged 2.5m for cleanup.

One collapsed in a landslide in February last year; another in December. In 1966, tragedy struck Aberfan, just a valley down, when a coal dump slipped over a primary school killing 116 children and 28 adults.

“ Fuel for the litigation ”

She added: And who should pay? Some estimates put the cost of stabilization at insignificant 500m in the context of the coronavirus, but ample fuel for disputes between the UK and Welsh governments.

Cardiff argues that this is a British responsibility, a legacy of an industrial past that fueled the Royal Navy, steelworks, rail and electricity and long predated the 1999 transfer.

The May election may well shape the response, given the strength that Plaid Cymru, in favor of an independence referendum, is expected to muster.

Despite all the claims of Johnsons’ initial rejection of the Welsh governments, he made the preservation of the Union a primary mission.

He might find that sending millions of pounds to the valleys to shore up coal landfills is proving to be an attractive, and even economical, way to support the UK.

Plaid Cymrus Leanne Wood said: Coal tips are a bitter legacy of the coal industry. The Westminster government must provide all the money needed to keep our people safe and provide the peace of mind that people who live in the shadow of the coal dumps need.

When the benefits of coal mining have not been seen in Rhondda, nor in many other coal areas in Wales, coupled with the high cost to the health and lives of workers and their families, this funding, and much more is owed to us.

The latest insult in all of this would be to place the cost of ensuring the safety and cleanliness of their communities on the people of Wales in light of the increased risk of flooding and other extreme weather conditions due to climate change .

Anything less than Westminster to cover the full cost of building safe, high-risk coal landfills would be unacceptable.