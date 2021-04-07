Politics
RTL Today – Erdogan ouster attempt failed: Turkey jails 32 ex-soldiers for life for 2016 coup attempt
A Turkish court on Wednesday jailed 32 former soldiers for life in a mass trial involving nearly 500 military defendants involved in a 2016 failed attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In one of the last gigantic trials resulting from a bloody night that turned Erdogan on a more authoritarian path and sparked a wave of arrests that continue to this day, an Ankara court heard evidence against the presidential guard.
The coup attempt included a raid on Turkey’s main public broadcaster, the presenter of which was forced to read a statement by the leaders of the military junta.
Although the presidential palace and the parliament building were bombed, Erdogan escaped capture because he was on vacation at a Turkish resort.
The private DHA and new state agencies Anadolu said 32 suspects had received life sentences.
An attorney for the president first told AFP that 22 suspects had been sentenced to life imprisonment before a more detailed verdict was handed down by the agencies later Wednesday.
These included the former Lieutenant-Colonel Umit Gencer, convicted of “violation of the constitutional order” by having a “declaration of coup” read on TRT television.
The court also sentenced former Major Fedakar Akca to an aggravated life sentence for leading a team from the regiment to the headquarters on the night of July 15, 2016, Anadolu reported.
Former Colonel Muhammet Tanju Poshor was convicted of leading the occupation of the TRT building.
Poshor was sentenced to a separate aggravated life imprisonment for the crime of attempting to “assassinate the president”.
An aggravated life sentence, which has longer prison terms, replaced the death penalty after its abolition in 2004.
Another ex-major, Osman Koltarla, was then in charge of the security of the presidential palace. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Anadolu said 106 suspects were sentenced to terms ranging from six to 16 years in prison for other crimes.
– Ankara Final Trial –
The verdict was read in the country’s largest courtroom, specially built to hear the coup trials at the Sincan prison complex in Ankara province.
The case with the regiment began in October 2017, with 243 hearings, the official news agency said.
According to Anadolu, the end of the trial marks the end of the cases heard in the capital, almost five years later.
In an unprecedented judicial process, more than 2,500 suspects have been sentenced to life imprisonment in trials across Turkey, with indictments spanning thousands of pages.
The failed coup left some 250 dead, excluding 24 coup plotters killed overnight.
Turkey accuses US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the failed coup, a claim it strongly denies.
Tens of thousands of people have been arrested for alleged links to Gulen since 2016, and police raids continue, drawing constant criticism from Turkey’s Western allies.
More than 100,000 people have also been dismissed or suspended from the public sector for similar allegations.
The aftermath of the coup attempt transformed all aspects of contemporary Turkish politics, with Erdogan becoming particularly sensitive to the role of the military in the country’s political life.
Earlier this week, he accused 104 retired admirals of “hinting at a political coup” after criticizing his plans for a new channel in Istanbul.
Police arrested 10 of the former navy commanders and ordered four more to surrender.
