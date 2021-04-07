PM Modi Praises Tamil Movie Trailer





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently busy canvassing for the Five State Assembly elections, recently took some time out of his busy schedule to watch the Tamil trailer for the movie “Rocketry : The Nambi Effect “. Photos of the Prime Minister watching this film with R Madhavan were shared on social media by Madhavan himself, who is the director of this film. “After watching several scenes from this film, the prime minister appreciated and showed his concern for the scientist, Nambi Narayanan. He sympathized for the injustice done to the scientist,” Madhavan said. The movie “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” is directed by R Madhavan. Narendra Modi responded to the actor’s tweet saying, “Glad to have met you (Madhavan) and the talented Nambi. This movie has valuable content. Everyone should know that. Our scientists and engineers have made several sacrifices for the good of the country. I watched some scenes from this movie. ” The film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” is based on the life story of a former ISRO scientist called Nambi Narayanan. Nambi Narayanan was sent to prison after being falsely involved in a spy case. He was reportedly physically tortured while in prison. After a thorough investigation by the CBI agency, the Supreme Court rendered the ruling that the allegations against the scientist were false. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, English and Kannada. The trailer for this film is already a hit among Cinegoers. The director of this film, R Madhavan, recently received an honorary doctorate from the DY Patil Education Society of Kollapur, Maharashtra in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the film industry. R Madhavan, who has a master’s degree in computer science, was educated in Canada, Alberta and Settler after receiving a scholarship. R Madhavan expressed his gratitude for awarding him a doctorate and said it will inspire him to act more responsibly in the future. R Madhavan, who has served the film industry for the past two decades, has worked in over sixty films and has written screenplays for several films. In addition, he has also appeared in a few documentaries and several web series.

