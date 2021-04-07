It’s time for the private sector to give employees THR





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo encourage the private sector to immediately provide vacation pay (THR) to employees. Jokowi shared this during a cabinet plenary session at Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday (07/04/2021). “It was conveyed that it was time for the private sector to provide the THR because various activities had been provided,” Minister for Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto said after a meeting. of the cabinet. Also read: Airlangga coordination minister asks THR to be paid in full, labor observer says Airlangga said, during a cabinet meeting, Jokowi called for economic growth and the management of the Covid-19 pandemic to go hand in hand. For this, things that can increase demand (request) and consumption must continue. One of these efforts was achieved through the provision of THR. “Therefore, earlier in the meeting, it was stated that one of the ways to encourage pre-Eid consumption is to give employees THR,” Airlangga said. The government, Airlangga said, encourages companies to pay THR to employees because it has provided luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM) facilities. “The THR payment, the estimated budget that could enter the market is 215 trillion (rupees),” he said. Also read: THR 2021 is supposed to be paid in full, that’s the reason Besides the donation of THR, according to Airlangga, consumption is encouraged by the distribution of social assistance to 20 million beneficiary families (KPM). Aid was in the form of 10 kilograms of rice at each KPM, the Family Hope Program (PKH), basic food cards and direct cash assistance (BLT). “And the food distribution disbursed from June to early May for two months. So it accelerated,” he said. In addition, to further increase demand, the government is also encouraging the establishment of national spending days at D-10 and D-5 Lebaran. “Where the national online shopping day is for domestic products, and the government will subsidize shipping costs for the government to prepare $ 500 billion,” Airlangga said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos