Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur Joins Capitol Hill Riot Trial Against Donald Trump, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers





WASHINGTON, DC – Democratic Representative for Toledo Marcy Kaptur joined a group of members of Congress on Wednesday in an NAACP lawsuit seeking damages from former President Donald Trump, lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for their role in a January 6. riot on Capitol Hill that temporarily prevented Congress from registering the electoral votes that awarded the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating the 1871 Ku Klux Klan law, which was passed to crack down on violence and intimidation against freed slaves. The lawsuit says Kaptur and the other plaintiffs suffered emotional harm in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, were hampered and prevented from performing their official duties, and were denied the right to be safe from intimidation and threats while they were doing their jobs.

He seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages to punish defendants for engaging in concerted and continuing unlawful behavior and to deter defendants and others from engaging in similar unlawful behavior in the future.

The events of January 6 were not an accident, according to a statement released by Kaptur through the NAACP. There must be consequences for those who have contributed to the coordinated attempt to overthrow free and fair elections and to undermine our democracy. This lawsuit is an important step in repairing the damage that has been caused, and I am happy to join so many of my colleagues in this fight.

A section of the trial describes how Kaptur was monitoring the vote count from a gallery when she saw law enforcement officers escorting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Mike Pence out of the House of reps, as loud and unruly screams and bangs erupted. Kaptur remained in the gallery, becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of members and staff when she heard noises that sounded like logs banging against doors.

She was increasingly impatient to leave the gallery, as she feared hostile intruders would enter the Chamber and endanger her safety, the trial continues. He said his concerns were heightened when a Capitol Police officer told them to put on gas masks because tear gas was released at the compound. She was eventually able to leave the gallery and make her way to a basement, where she finally arrived in a very crowded room where other members and their staff took shelter.

After leaving threats to her physical safety, Representative Kaptur worried about her health as she was taken to shelter in a room in which members could not remain socially distant and many refused to wear clothing. masks, as the CDC prescribed as a way to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19, the lawsuit says.

Kaptur was not among three Democratic members of Congress who tested positive for the coronavirus after being confined nearby with colleagues without masks. Two of the three – Washingtons Pramila Jayapal and New Jerseys Bonnie Watson Coleman – were also on the list of plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The other Democratic plaintiffs who joined the trial on Wednesday were Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler of New York, Californias Karen Bass, Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee, Tennessees Steve Cohen, Georgias Hank Johnson Jr. and Texas Veronica. Escobar. Mississippis Bennie Thompson was the original plaintiff in the lawsuit when it was first filed in February.

A statement released by the NAACP upon filing for the lawsuit said Trump should be held accountable for deliberately instigating and collaborating with white supremacists to stage a coup, in his continued efforts to deprive African American voters of their rights.

The insurgency was the culmination of a carefully orchestrated, month-long plan to destroy democracy, to block the results of a fair and democratic election, and to deprive the hundreds of thousands of African-American voters who voted. validly, according to the NAACP press release. President and CEO Derrick Johnson. Since our founding, the NAACP has gone to the courthouse to end discriminatory actions against African American voters. We are now bringing this case to continue our work to protect our democracy and ensure that nothing like what happened on January 6 happens again.

After the initial lawsuit was filed in February, Trump adviser Jason Miller released a statement that Trump had not planned, produced or staged the Jan.6 rally on the Ellipse whose attendees ultimately stormed the Capitol.

President Trump did not instigate or conspire to incite violence on Capitol Hill on Jan.6, Miller continued, noting that the Republican-controlled US Senate acquitted him of inciting an insurgency after the House of Democratic-controlled representatives removed him for his role in the riot.

Read more:

Senator Sherrod Brown wants to repeal corporate tax provisions, says export jobs

Nina Turner raises $ 2.2 million for her congressional candidacy

Jim Jordans campaign explains big mistakes in Federal Election Commission reports

Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken Raises $ 2.1 Million for U.S. Senate Bid

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan provides update on Friday’s attack that killed a policeman and a knife-wielding assailant on the U.S. Capitol

Planned Parenthood sues Ohio over telemedicine abortion ban

President Joe Biden replaces Marcia Fudge to sell his infrastructure plan

Joe Biden unveils infrastructure plan amid criticism from Ohio Republicans

President Biden to present his infrastructure plan today in Pittsburgh – here are some details

Ohio congressmen introduce legislation to create a manufacturing czar

Senator Sherrod Brown wants to use congressional review act to overturn Trump-era financial rules

Ohio retirees score victory lap after pension fix is ​​included in US bailout

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos