India must come out of China’s shadow

Coincidentally, in nearly a year India has faced two daunting challenges. Already involved in the Dance of Death Unleashed by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, he faced the treacherous dragon baring his fangs. Driven by its rapidly acquired economic and military prowess, China seems obsessed with unchallenged supremacy, first as an Asian hegemony, then as worlds. number one.

By 1980, India’s GDP of $ 383 billion in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and measured at current prices was 26 percent higher than $ 304 billion in China. The average Indian with a per capita income of $ 267 was nearly 40% richer than the Chinese at $ 195. As recently as 1990, India, with a per capita income of $ 368, was ahead of China with $ 318. In 30 years, China’s per capita income has risen to $ 10,276 five times that of India.

Robyn Meredith explains in her The elephant and the dragon how, after opening its doors to the outside world in 1978, China’s economy has soared faster than any other in modern history. In 1999, India and China made an almost similar number of cars China 570,000, India 530,000. Soon the scales changed, and how: China produced 21 million cars in 2019 compared to 3.6 million. in India.

China now holds 12.5% ​​of world trade, 45% of world steel production, 60% of cement, 65% of electric vehicle parts, 60% of solar panels and 47% of smartphones. Its dominant heights in global value chains have given it essential leverage in global trade.

Aware of India’s economic and strategic infirmities, especially after India’s ignominy in 1962, China has engaged in intermittent coercive measures and obsessively pursued an Indian containment policy to restrict its strategic space in its close vicinity. This is clearly reflected in its all-weather bond with Pakistan and in opening its deep pockets to reach Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Always hostile to Indian interests, among others, China has firmly resisted India’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council or membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Amid a palpable Xi-Modi bonhomie created by the Wuhan and Mamallapuram (Chennai) summits and frequent exchanges between the Chinese president and the prime minister, Chinese troops have often violated the LAC. Adept at stealth and cunning, what the Chinese leaders say is not necessarily what they mean. To understand their strategy, just look at his 4000-year-old board game. wei qi. Known as Go in Japan and the United States, the entourage or encirclement game also uses deception as advocated by Sun Tzus. The art of War.

China has devised a daring geostrategic project pursued by President Xi Jinping who, in 2012, as general secretary of the Communist Party of China, stated his goal: qiang zhongguomeng (dream of strong nations).

Mao Zedong believed that power came from the barrel of the weapon. As the strength and speed of arms is proportional to the strength of a country’s economy, it is the economic strength that really matters. As a common refrain goes, the best foreign policy for India is growth of over 8 percent. If it is imperative to set the economy as a priority, India must rally its minds and act decisively, strengthened by sabkaa saath, sabkaa vishwaas.

While its military is designed to effectively defend borders, the new post-Covid standard requires India to strengthen its human capital in terms of healthcare, education and skills. Far from the doubling of public spending required for a transformational education overhaul, spending has actually fallen from around 3 percent of GDP to less than 3 percent, against the stated target of 6 percent. Primary and secondary education remains pathetic. Health is in an even more appalling state. The WHO ranks India 184th out of 191 countries in terms of the percentage of GDP spent on health.

FDI inflows

While FDI inflows are crucial for India to be a manufacturing hub, they also serve as a barometer of a country’s attractiveness for investment and business. Consider how he continues to struggle for a significant slice of the expected FDI pie from companies leaving China due to the pandemic response. According to a study by Nomura, of the 56 companies that left China between April 2018 and August 2019, only three moved to India; 26 moved to Vietnam and 11 to Taiwan.

India has not been able to seize similar opportunities over the past 10 years since several companies began to look for China + 1 as a sourcing strategy. An analysis by McKinsey (2011) found that companies leaving China favored new destinations like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, not India.

Why? Perceptions matter; the unpredictability and instability of the political environment confuses entrepreneurs, and retrospective taxes or the fear of fiscal terrorism only add to the woes. Fed for a long time in a permit-permit raj environment, hostile to entrepreneurship, the bureaucracy is struggling to get rid of its psyche of companies seen in the syndrome of the boot of the costume. It is not only a difficult land acquisition process and rigid labor laws, but also logistical inefficiencies, electricity costs, bureaucracy at the micro level, all of which add to the cost of labor. business.

Much of India’s resources remain trapped in small businesses with low productivity. Labor laws ensure that India has mostly tiny industrial units, uncompetitive in price and quality, and unable to supply large volumes fast enough.

The Indies have retained their low rank in the Global Competitiveness Report enthusiasm of investors. Global banks notwithstanding To do business rankings showing India jumping several notches, the situation on the ground corresponds in one way or another. Investors and businesses alike find it, as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on her last visit, maddening to negotiate the maze of bureaucracy in India.

India’s instrument of governance is stubbornly multi-layered and bloated, in need of creative destruction. To be able to jump in the midst of a myriad of challenges, the country must break free from the overly codified and procedural-oriented civil service. With an intrinsic desire to over-regulate, countless regulatory commissions and appellate tribunals have sprung up.

For each decision, it is necessary to consult an ever increasing number of officials, each of whom acquires a virtual veto on each case. As a budding new India draws a new grid to face the new world order with courage and courage, it must necessarily provide the necessary instruments and means to realize its potential and shape its destiny.

