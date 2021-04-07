Indonesian death toll rises to 126





INSTITUTION The toll of landslides and flooding in eastern Indonesia rose to 126 on Wednesday, and dozens of people were still missing, authorities said on Wednesday as rain continued in the region and complicated efforts. of research. The hardest hit is Flores Oriental district on Adonara Island, where 67 bodies have been found so far and six are missing. Sunday’s landslide surprised people when they were sleeping. Some were washed away by flooding after the overnight rains overflowed the rivers. On the nearby island of Lembata, downpours from Cyclone Seroja triggered an avalanche of solidified lava from a volcanic eruption in November, which struck more than a dozen villages. At least 28 people have died and 44 are missing, according to the National Disaster Relief Agency. A d Hundreds of police, soldiers and neighbors dug the remains with their bare hands, shovels and hoes in search of those buried. In total, landslides and flooding have left at least 126 people dead in several Indonesian islands and 27 others in neighboring East Timor. Thousands of homes were damaged and thousands displaced by the bad weather, which is expected to continue until at least Friday, as the storm moved south towards Australia. Rescue efforts are complicated by the rain and the remoteness of the affected areas, with bridges and roads damaged in many places. The deployment of rescuers with bulldozers and tons of food and medicine from the town of Makassar in Sulawesi sila has been hampered by the lack of shipping. The head of the National Disaster Relief Agency, Doni Monardo, called on the private sector to help with relief efforts. A d Three helicopters began arriving in isolated parts of the islands on Tuesday and President Joko Widodo held a government meeting in Jakarta to speed up the operation. Three more helicopters with relief supplies and rescue personnel arrived on Wednesday, and a hospital ship with more supplies is expected to arrive on Friday to attend overcrowded local clinics, said Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the management agency. disasters. ___ Karmini informs people from Yakarta, Indonesia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos