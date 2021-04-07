Nine-year-old Extinction Rebellion supporter pleads with Boris Johnson to save the planet





After the York Gardens protest last month in Battersea, Aela Garrigan, a nine-year-old Extinction Rebellion supporter, felt compelled to write Boris Johnson urgently. In early March, tensions were high over the felling of a century-old black poplar at Batterseas York Gardens. Environmental activists and members of Extinction Rebellion were outraged, and Wandsworth City Council said it was inevitable in a rush to build more affordable housing for low-income residents. Aelas’ father Dan Garrigan, 40, posted a photo to Twitter of a handwritten letter from Aelas to the Prime Minister, begging him to step in and do something about the looming climate crisis. GETTING PEN TO PAPER: Aela, 9, pleads for Boris Johnson to listen to her Aela wrote: Dear Boris Johnson, I have an urgent question to discuss with you. I’m talking to you about climate change. You have to help, otherwise your children’s children might not live because of us. They will learn how they will soon die because of us. Please, no one else will listen. I hope you will. Garrigan explained that Aela was inspired by the poplar logging, which she spent every day on her way to school. ALL THE WAY DOWN: The 100-year-old poplar was cut down against the wishes of some locals Since the incident, there have been flashes of retaliation from local children fearful for their future and, in a nursery adjacent to York Gardens, the children sang to save our trees as they watched. After witnessing the slaughter, Aela expressed her concerns to her teacher, who then organized a trip to the gardens where Aela and her peers could safely protest. HIGH IN THE SKY: The poplar was the heart of the region and provided a sanctuary for many Aela said: I saw them cut one of the big branches of the trees and it made me really sad. I came home and knew I had to write to Boris Johnson. When the Prime Minister or other influential people say they are going to do something that I think they are, why are you saying it and not doing it? Aela and her father have since sold their car and are committed to cycling and living in a greener way. WHEELS AROUND: Aela and Dan are now used to moving on greener wheels Garrigan said he was led by Aelas’ example. Extinction Rebellion Wandsworth member Caroline Hartnell, 70, said: It’s inspiring to hear children and young people become climate change activists. But as Greta Thunberg once said, what a horrible indictment against our world that children are campaigning to try to clean up the mess that adults have made. Garrigan added: At the end of the day, they were borrowing the planet from young people. It is not for us to ruin. Featured Image Credit: Dan Garrigan







