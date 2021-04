John Boehner blames ‘bloody insurgency’ at Trump’s feet: New York Times

Republicans have hesitated over whether to adopt the 45th President’s legacy as an election strategy, and Boehner’s scathing rebuke amounts to the former de facto GOP leader’s last call to resist Trump’s influence as defined in the Biden era.

“Trump’s refusal to accept the election result not only cost Republicans the Senate, but led to mob violence,” writes the former speaker in his upcoming book, “On the House: A Washington Memoir Adding, “It was painful to watch,” The Times reported Wednesday.

Boehner also said the former president “instigated this bloody insurgency for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bullshit he had shoveled since losing an election just last November.”

“He claimed election fraud without any proof, and repeated these claims, taking advantage of the trust placed in him by his supporters and ultimately betraying that trust,” Boehner said, according to the newspaper.

Jason Miller, an adviser to Trump, called Boehner a “creature of the swamps” in a statement to CNN on Wednesday and suggested the former speaker’s criticism was motivated by commercial interests with China. Boehner is a senior strategic advisor at Squire Patton Boggs, a large law firm with offices in the United States and around the world, including China.

The Times reported that Trump asked in an email to the newspaper about Boehner, “Was he drinking when he made that statement? Just another RINO who couldn’t do the job!”

Boehner also wrote that he was not prepared for Trump to “refuse to accept the results and fan the flames of the conspiracy that has turned to violence at the headquarters of our democracy” in the building he presided over. in the old days. “Watching him was scary and sad. It should have been a wake-up call for a return to Republican sanity.”

Boehner resigned as Speaker of the House in late 2015 amid clashes with the growing Conservative Republican Party caucus. Since then, he has at times publicly expressed his disillusionment with the Trump-influenced GOP, saying in 2018: “There is no Republican Party. There is a Trump Party.” Meanwhile, Trump continues to exert significant pressure on the leadership of the current Republican Party, which overwhelmingly voted to acquit him in this year’s impeachment trial for his role in inciting the riot. January 6. Several prominent Republicans have met with Trump, and the 45th President has announced his intention to actively participate in the midterm elections, including with his endorsement of Representative Mo Brooks during the US Senate race in Alabama on Wednesday.

This story has been updated with an additional reaction.

