Punjab’s Buzdar gave another warning on his performance, says federal minister





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar (right). A cabinet minister says Usman Buzdar has had a few months to improve his performance or “deal with the consequences”. Punjab CM has recently been very active speaking to the press and organizing briefings on his government’s “performance”. Everyone in the government and the PTI, except Prime Minister Imran Khan, feels that the CM has been given a responsibility “beyond its capabilities”.

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has received another warning to improve his performance, said a federal minister believed to be close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a report published in the Daily Jang on Wednesday.

The cabinet minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Buzdar had a few months to improve his performance or “face the consequences”.

In recent weeks, the Chief Minister of Punjab has been very active in issuing political statements and organizing press conferences related to the “performance” of his government.

It was a matter of Buzdar’s abilities, the source said with a smile, adding that everyone in the PTI regime and the ruling party itself – except Prime Minister Imran Khan – feels that the CM has been entrusted with a responsibility which “exceeds its capacities”.

“Even if you ask the prime minister’s peon, he will tell you that Buzdar is the wrong choice,” the insider said.

The Federal Minister revealed that Buzdar continues to face a difficult period in every meeting with the Prime Minister because Imran Khan is his only supporter. According to the source, the senior leadership of the former ruling PML-N party has prevented its political workers from criticizing the Punjab CM.

The PML-N leadership knew that as long as Buzdar ruled the Punjab, the party would continue to benefit and the PTI would suffer, the source claimed, adding that “the establishment” was not happy with the choice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. .

In the past, “these people” had directly informed the prime minister of their dissatisfaction, but the prime minister was concerned about who could be trusted in Buzdar’s place if the chief minister was removed from office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was unwilling to bring Aleem Khan or Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal to the post of chief minister of the Punjab, they added, noting that although many PTI leaders did not like Buzdar, they were citing the opinion. from the Prime Minister that there was a dearth of choice for lawmakers in this regard.

When asked if the reports were true this time around since Prime Minister Imran Khan in the past publicly supported Buzdar, the minister said the CM has now been given a final warning and the deadline has passed. announcement of the budget for the financial year 2021-2022 (FY21-22).

Since the “warning”, Buzdar has become active with regard to the media, the source added.

Last week, the Chief Minister of Punjab told a press conference that his government had reclaimed 15,000 acres of public land worth 450 billion rupees. It was the largest operation in the history of the province and the operation came to a logical conclusion, he said.

Similar and indiscriminate action was being taken against the sugar and inflation mafia, he said, explaining his government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Buzdar’s government has been criticized for its poor performance and the frequent transfers of officials, including to the Secretariat and field staff, while political interference in the affairs of the Punjab bureaucracy has been so unprecedented that it has become common.

It is believed that the affairs were no longer under the control of the head of the Punjab ministry.

The recent notification of the resignation of the South Punjab Secretariat was seen as a defeat for the government in Buzdar. He then canceled it but gave no reason as to how it was issued.

PTI leaders in southern Punjab – including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi – were reportedly angry at such mismanagement of administrative matters in the region.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos