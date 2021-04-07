Turkey summons Chinese ambassador for response to Uyghur claims, World News & Top Stories





ANKARA (REUTERS) – Turkey called the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday (April 6) after his embassy said it had “the right to respond” to Turkish opposition leaders who criticized China’s treatment of Muslims Uyghurs, when they issued statements referring to the violence three decades ago. The politicians, IYI party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP party, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief Uyghur uprising against the government in the far west of China. “We will not remain silent about their persecution” and their martyrdom, Ms. Aksener said on Twitter. Mr. Yavas said that “we still feel the pain of the massacre” in 1990. Ambassador Liu Shaobin was summoned to the ministry after his embassy posted a statement on Twitter denouncing the comments. “The Chinese side resolutely opposes any person of power who in any way challenges China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and strongly condemns this,” the embassy said. “The Chinese side reserves the legitimate right to respond.” China has come under scrutiny over its treatment of its Uyghur minority, a predominantly Muslim people who speak a Turkish language. China has denied mistreating Uyghurs. United Nations experts estimate that at least one million Uyghurs and other Muslims are being held in detention centers in Xinjiang, northwest China. The United States said in January that China had committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” by suppressing the Uyghurs. Many of the 40,000 Uyghurs in Turkey have criticized the government’s approach to China after approving an extradition treaty in December, which they say could lead them to be returned to China to face vague charges that ‘they deny. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that some people in Turkey were encouraging terrorists and separatism in China with their remarks on Twitter. “We hope that the people of Turkey from all walks of life can correctly, rationally and objectively see China’s firm stance to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said at a daily press conference in Beijing. Hundreds of people protested during the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit to Ankara last month. Ms Aksener and Mr Yavas are seen as potential rivals of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the elections scheduled for 2023.







