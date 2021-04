Prime Minister Modi to hold virtual summit with newly elected President of Seychelles of Indian descent: The Tribune India

Sandeep dikshit

Tribune press service

New Delhi, April 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with the new President of Seychelles of Indian descent, who holds the key to India’s candidacy to create a naval base on this strategically located island in the Indian Ocean. In his interaction with Wavel Ramkalawan, Prime Minister Modi will announce India’s participation in a new courthouse, hand over a new warship, inaugurate a mini solar power plant and announce 10 high impact community development projects. India was on track for a naval base in Seychelles when in 2015 Prime Minister Modi signed an agreement with Ramkalawan’s predecessor Danny Faure, who visited India in 2018 to confirm the pact. But Ramkalawan’s party, originally from Bihar, in coalition with three other parties, has repealed the agreement for environmental reasons because the site, the Islands of the Recovery, is close to a UNESCO World Heritage site. Now, with priest-politician Ramkalawan himself as president, PM Modi hoped to revive the project. India’s ultimate plan of action is to achieve greater proximity to four island nations in the Indian Ocean – the Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and the Seychelles – which are collectively referred to as the Vanilla Island nations. South Block is also planning a stand-alone summit with the Vanilla Group after the last one held in 2019. It will also partner with France, which has maintained postcolonial ties with these nations in sensitive areas such as defense and security. security. After the change of government in Seychelles, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar traveled to Victoria in November last year to create a political environment more conducive to the revival of the proposal to lease an island in Seychelles. As is the case in Mauritius, more than half of Seychelles’ maritime and air assets and most of the training are provided by India. In the latter case, India will offer Seychelles a Rs 100 crore Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) built locally for smuggling and search and rescue operations. The “PS Zoroaster” will be the fourth gifted FPV. Others include PS Topaz (2005), PS Constant (2014) and Patrol Boat Hermes (2016). Seychelles was among the first recipients of Covid assistance from India. India has shipped more than four tonnes of life-saving medicines and 50,000 doses of vaccines to Seychelles under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.







