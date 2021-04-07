Competent TV shows Inspirational and informative content

JAKARTA, iNews.id – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo has followed iNews’ journey for 6 years. For him, the TV channel owned by PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN) is very inspiring and informative.

“For 6 years, iNews has grown into a competent TV channel to deliver inspiring and informative content,” he said through a video shown during the 2021 iNews Maker Awards at MNC Conference Hall, Jakarta on Wednesday (7 / 4/2021).

The annual awards ceremony took place as part of iNews TV’s 6th anniversary celebration. Jokowi also has special hopes for iNews.

“Happy 6th Anniversary iNews. Show quality programming and spark the spirit of love for the country,” he said.

The president of the DPR, Puan Maharani, considered that iNews TV was a reference which meets the information needs of the inhabitants of the archipelago. The hope is that iNews TV will continue to play its role well.

“Continue to improve the quality of broadcast content, which becomes a benchmark for news in the community and continues to inspire people in the face of economic recovery, to revive Indonesia after the pandemic,” Puan said.

On this occasion, MNC Group Executive Chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo expressed his gratitude to all employees and directors of iNews TV who have worked hard to elevate iNews TV.

“I would like to thank all the staff, employees, directors of iNews TV and stakeholders who are able to participate in making iNews TV like today,” he said.

Hary explained that the 2021 iNews Maker Awards, which coincided with iNews TV’s 6th anniversary, is an annual program. This is the third year of implementation.

“Because we are facing a pandemic, the theme raised is of course linked to the pandemic, including how or who is able to overcome the pandemic. Second, who can play an important role in the development of the economy”, did he declare.

In addition, Hary continued, this prestigious award has also been given to government departments, public and private institutions that have played an important role in helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “In particular, the economy is weak, including MSMEs,” Hary said.

On behalf of himself and of iNews TV, the General President of the Indonesian Futsal Federation (FFI) for both periods also expressed his gratitude to all those who have been directly involved in the fight against the Covid pandemic- 19 and its impact.

“We express our gratitude to all the parts that I cannot quote one by one. In particular, President Joko Widodo, who is directly involved in the fight against the pandemic we are experiencing, including all the health workers who are on the front lines, who dare to participate in overcoming the Covid problem, “Hary.

“The main prize goes to those who are able to excel in this pandemic situation, and it goes to Pak Erick Thohir,” he said.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir, expressed his gratitude for the award.

“We from the BUMN ministry with this award does not make us complacent. Instead, it inspires all of BUMN to move on, to transform and to care about the current situation,” he said.

BUMN, he continued, continued to encourage aid to the community, not only limited to the time of Covid, but also to the disaster.

On the other hand, state-owned enterprises must also be healthy as a company in order to deliver dividends to the state.

“This dividend is again used by the state for programs intended for the people,” he said.

For this award, Erick expressed his gratitude to all the BUMN teams who worked hard.

“This prompts me to push again to accelerate the transformation of BUMN. So that we can also be competitive globally, because this era is now very open,” he said.

Erick also wishes iNews the 6th anniversary.

“I believe control and balance in times like these is very important and iNews is the medium that is always about control and balance,” he said.

He added that at this point it is important to report or inform so people can be calm, work well and start being productive again. “Of course keep the Prokes rather than 3M, wear a mask, wash your hands and of course keep your distance,” he says.

