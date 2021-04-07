Jemima slams ex-husband of PM Imran Khan for comments on rape, quotes Quranic verse





Photo showing British journalist and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith and her ex-husband Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter / via Geo.tv Jemima Goldsmith lashes out at her ex-partner Prime Minister Imran Khan for his controversial comments linking rape to vulgarity. Holy Quran. Laments how Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed, says: “The Imran I knew used to say, ‘Put a veil over the eyes of the man, not the woman.’

LONDON: Film producer Jemima Goldsmith blasted his ex-wife Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday for her controversial comments linking the crime of rape to vulgarity.

Quoting a verse from the Holy Quran, Jemima said that the burden of the horrific crime of sexual assault is “on the men”.

“Tell the believers to hold their eyes and keep their private parts,” she wrote on Twitter, quoting the verse from Sura An-Nur.

The former wife of PM Imran Khan lamented how he has changed over time, saying she still hopes it was “a wrong quote / wrong translation”.

“The Imran whom I knew said: ‘Put a veil over the eyes of the man and not over the woman’,” she added.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani prime minister linked “fahashi”, or vulgarity, to the worrying increase in cases of sexual violence, including rape.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan says New Delhi has become ‘rape capital of the world’ due to obscenity in Bollywood

His comments came during a session in which he was receiving calls from the public when a citizen asked what the PTI government was planning to do in light of the increase in incidents of sexual violence, particularly against children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan responded by rejecting the blame, saying there were fights that governments and legislation alone could not win and that society should join the fight.

Also Read: President Arif Alvi Approves Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 To Speed ​​Up Trials In Pakistan Rape Cases

He also reiterated his earlier position on his visit to the UK, saying that the ‘sex, drugs and rock’ n roll ‘culture was taking off there in the 1970s. Divorce rates “have risen until 70% because of the vulgarity in this society, “he said.

The whole concept of pardah, or concealment or modesty, in Islam is “to keep temptation in check,” the prime minister said. There are many of those people in society who “cannot control their will” and “had to come forward somehow.”

RELATED: Pakistani Police Officer Accuses Highway Rape Victim Of Choosing Route, Traveling Late Night

PM Imran Khan’s comments this time around came as no surprise as in the past, too, he has failed to tackle the root of the problem, calling for banning apps like TikTok because he claimed that they undermined the values ​​of society.

Last year he said India’s capital New Delhi had become the “rape capital of the world” due to the obscenity and indecent content of Bollywood films.

