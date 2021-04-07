Pence, eyeing 2024 presidential candidacy, launches group to defend Trump-era policies against “liberal attacks and media distortions”





Former Vice President Mike Pence begins to reappear after the end of the Trump administration with the launch of a new group to counter the policies of the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Congress.

The former vice president has remained largely out of public view since the day of the inauguration, mainly focusing on some preliminary work with conservative organizations and the arrival of a new grandchild. But on Wednesday, he launched Advancing American Freedom, an entity, he said in a statement, that “promotes pro-freedom policies of the past four years that have created unprecedented prosperity in the country and restored respect for America abroad “.

The new group will allow Pence to maintain his political profile and serve as his vehicle to help defend the policies of the Trump era. A senior aide said the former vice president will likely focus in particular on the evolution of immigration and border security policies of the Biden administration and the current president’s proposal to increase rates. corporate tax to pay for a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan.

According to the senior aide, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans, the new group is designed to “merge traditional conservative values ​​with the Make America Great agenda.”

The successful execution of this merger in the years to come will be essential for any unnamed Republican Donald Trump who plans to run for president in 2024. As the GOP awaits a decision from the former president on whether or not to join the contests, several more Trump-aligned GOP leaders take first steps: former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has visited Iowa in recent weeks; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who receives applause from conservative leaders for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his state; Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton; Texas Senator Ted Cruz; and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. Others outside of Trump’s sphere of influence, including Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, are also considering the White House offers.

But Pence’s new group comes with the blessing of Trump, who in a brief statement to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday called his first term “the most successful” in American history, adding: “Glad to see Mike highlight some of our many achievements! “

Pence’s group is backed by a who’s who of Trump-era players and other conservative leaders. It will be headed by Paul Teller, a former aide to Cruz and co-chaired by longtime assistants Pence Marty Obst and Marc Short and Chip Saltsman, a former South Carolina-based aide to former Senate Majority Leader Bill. Frist and Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaigns.

The group’s board of directors includes former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, senior Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow, former trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Callista and Newt Gingrich, Ed Meese and Rick Santorum. Current Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also advises the group, alongside former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. Kay James, the chairman of the Heritage Foundation – a conservative think tank for which Pence is a distinguished visiting scholar – and two of the group’s former chairmen, Jim DeMint and Ed Fuelner, are also on board.

The new group’s launch precedes the former vice president’s first public appearance, a speech to a conservative Christian group scheduled for April 29 in Columbia, South Carolina. He is also expected to attend a private fundraiser for the Heritage Foundation in Arizona earlier this week, assistants said.

Pence’s announcement comes on the same day that former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller announced plans to launch an unrelated group, America First Legal, designed to legally challenge the policies of the Biden administration.

