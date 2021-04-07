Even Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peon will tell Usman Buzdar the wrong choice: minister





News

LAHORE: Federal minister claimed that Punjab’s chief minister was in hot waters, saying he had received a warning to boost performance and even Prime Minister Imran Khan’s representative would say Sardar Usman Buzdar is the wrong one choice.

According to the federal minister, who is said to be close to Prime Minister Imran Khan and spoke on condition of anonymity, Buzdar has been warned of the consequences if his government’s performance in Punjab does not improve.

The cabinet minister’s comments were revealed in a report published in the Daily Jang on Wednesday, which quoted the source as saying the problem was Buzdar’s “ lack of capacity ”.

Buzdar, who has been given a few months to improve his performance, has been very active in recent weeks by making political statements and organizing press briefings on his government’s “performance”.

Everyone in the PTI regime and the ruling party itself, with the exception of Prime Minister Imran Khan, feels that the CM has been given a responsibility “beyond its capabilities”, the CM said. minister.

“Even if you ask the prime minister’s peon, he will tell you that Buzdar is not the right choice,” he added.

The insider said that Buzdar faces a difficult time in each of his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan because the Prime Minister is his only supporter.

In addition, the senior leadership of the former ruling PML-N party also prevented its political workers from criticizing the Punjab CM, the sources said, adding that they knew that as long as Buzdar ruled the province, the party would continue. benefit and the PTI suffers.

The “establishment”, too, was not satisfied with the choice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the source said. In the past, “these people” had directly informed the prime minister of their dissatisfaction, but the prime minister was concerned about who could be trusted instead of Buzdar if the chief minister was removed.

The source claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was unwilling to bring Aleem Khan or Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal to the post of Chief Minister of the Punjab, but even though many PTI leaders did not like Buzdar, they recognized the point of Prime Minister’s view that there was a dearth of choice. lawmakers on the matter.

In response to a question whether the reports were true this time around, since Prime Minister Imran Khan has in the past publicly spoken out in favor of Buzdar, the minister said the deadline according to the final warning given at CM was the budget announcement for fiscal year 2021-2022 (FY21-22).

Since the “warning”, Buzdar has become active with regard to the media, the source added. Last week he held a press conference in which he announced that his government had reclaimed 15,000 acres of state land worth 450 billion rupees.

It was the largest operation in Punjab history and the operation came to a logical conclusion, he said. Similar and indiscriminate measures were being taken against the sugar and inflation mafia, he added, highlighting his government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Recently, the government of Sardar Usman Buzdar has come under criticism for its poor performance and the frequent transfers of officials, including to the Secretariat and staff in the field, while political interference in the affairs of the Punjab bureaucracy has been lacking. precedent to such an extent that it has become a routine. now.

It is believed that things were no longer under the control of the Chief Minister of the Punjab.

A recent notification of the resignation of the Southern Punjab Secretariat was seen as a defeat for the government in Buzdar. He then canceled it but gave no reason as to how it was issued.

PTI leaders in southern Punjab, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, were reportedly angry at such mismanagement of administrative matters in the region.

