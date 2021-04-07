UK Prime Minister sees no change in plan to ease Covid restrictions after AstraZeneca News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not expect to change the government’s plans to ease restrictions on COVID-19, as health regulators recommend against administering the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine to people under the age of 30.

“I don’t think everything I’ve seen leads me to assume that we will need to change the roadmap or deviate from the roadmap in any way,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said side effects from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine blood clots are serious but extremely rare.

“My final caveat to you is that this is an extremely rare adverse event, but unfortunately quite serious, but it is extremely rare and you cannot take charge of this stuff until you literally have it. deployed tens of millions of doses of vaccine, ”he said at a press conference.

Earlier today, a UK government coronavirus immunization committee on Wednesday recommended that most people under the age of 30 be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab if possible, amid increased concerns about clots blood.

The change to the Covid-19 vaccination program, which has so far been very successful in the country, comes after the drugs regulator looked at data following dozens of incidents of blood clots in people who had received the vaccine.

“Adults aged 18 to 29 who do not have an underlying health problem … should be offered an alternative Covid-19 vaccine in preference to the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Wei Shen Lim, Joint Committee on vaccination and immunization, said at a press conference.

He noted that alternatives, which in Britain are currently vaccines developed by the US company Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, should be offered “if available”.

The JCVI is advising the UK government on its vaccination strategy, which has seen nearly 37 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered – around 20 million of these were AstraZeneca shots.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam described the new advice as “a course correction” in the jab campaign.

“There is no doubt about it, but it is in a way, in medicine, quite normal for doctors to change their preferences about how patients are treated over time, it has happened. with vaccines, ”he said.