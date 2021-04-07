Mellman: Donald Trump’s lingering problem with the GOP





Donald Trump has not finished making the Republican Party suffer. Republicans’ reluctance to face their Trump problem, as late as his second indictment, could cost them dearly in 2022 and beyond.

My Republican colleague and Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio is gathering data that should frighten his fellow travelers.

For the reasons we have discussed, most Republican office holders are more concerned with major challenges than general election defeats, and this concern ties them to Trump.

Fabrizios’ data demonstrates the formidable hold the former presidents have over the party he doesn’t care about at all. More than half would support him in the presidential primary of 2024; 88 percent liked the job he did as president; 49% consider themselves more Trump supporters than Republicans; offered a choice among a Republican Trump, a Republican Bush and a Republican Reagan, 51% opt for Republican Trump; 57 percent want him to continue leading the GOP.

To cross him is to take a very serious risk in a festive primary. Indeed, nine of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment have already attracted the main challengers.

Fabrizio uses combinations of these questions to dissect his party into five tribes based on their assessments of Trump.

He identified 27% of Republicans as die-hard Trumpers who idolize the man and 10% as Republicans from InfoWars because they share those sentiments about Trump, while also embracing QAnon’s conspiracy theories.

It’s 37% of Republicans who are truly still deceivers.

He ranks 28% more among Trump boosters, who unanimously approve of him, but only 75% of them think he should continue leading the party and only 57% would support a Republican Trump rather than a Republican Reagan or Bush.

A clear majority of Republicans strongly support the ex-president and we haven’t even reached the segment of Republicans who love him but think it’s time for someone else to lead.

In short, if you’re a Republican who wants to win a primary, the low-risk route is a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago on your knees bent, to kiss her ring, if not her butt.

But here’s the problem for the GOP if you are one of the relatively few facing a tough general election, you could hardly choose a worse strategy.

Non-Republicans have already made known their antipathy to Trump. This is why the GOP lost the White House, the Senate and the House. That’s why 203 Congressional Districts gave President BidenJoe Biden Iranian vessel linked to attacked spy at sea Biden exceeds vaccine expectations so far Jill Biden to visit Alabama with actress Jennifer Garner PLUS a margin of 5 points or more.

2020 was close only because the Republicans showed up and stayed together. According to the exit poll you’re looking at, 91 to 94 percent of Republicans voted for the Trump and GOP House candidates.

After Trump and after January. 6 insurgency, the Republican Party is not evenly divided, but it is divided.

According to Fabrizio, 18% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Trump. Fifteen percent say he was a bad president and should no longer lead the party, while 28 percent say he may have done a good job, but the GOP needs someone new.

In total, Fabrizio classified 15% of Republicans as Never Trump and 20% as post-Trump supporters who thought he might have done a good job, but didn’t want him leading the party and didn’t want to vote. again for him.

Let’s say you’re a House Republican who won by a comfortable 10-point margin, but half of those Trump-hostile Republicans defected from the Democratic Party in 2022 or just stayed home. At best, you get attached and those with lower margins will lose.

Now I am not suggesting that it be simple or that voters behave that way. But if the GOP cannot be divided, it is fractured, and those fractures are large enough to have real electoral consequences.

The loyalty to Trump that may be needed to win a primary could be politically deadly in a general election.

Republicans have no one to blame for this conundrum, but themselves and their leaders.

Mellman is chairman of the Mellman Group and has helped elect 30 U.S. senators, 12 governors, and dozens of House members. Mellman polled the Democratic Senate leadership for more than 20 years, serving as chairman of the American Association of Political Consultants and chairman of the Democratic Majority for Israel.

