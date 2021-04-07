Chen Yixin likely to become China’s Internal Security Commissioner – The Diplomat

Publicity

Chen Yixin quickly rose from strength to strength and is emerging as the leading candidate for the post of secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Committee in 2022, with even speculation on a path to the general secretary of the Communist Party of China ( CCP) in 2027. However, The Chens’ path to advancing the Politburo is complicated by paranoia over the ever-present threat of a palace coup.

Chen leads the 2021-2022 rectification campaign, a political purge like the first Xi administrations flies and tigers campaign, which eliminated political opposition for Xi’s second term and allowed greater institutional centralization of various powers: legislative, internal security, party, military and paramilitary. Chen is therefore perhaps in 2021 the most feared political entity in Chinese domestic politics. The rhetoric surrounding this news rectification campaign was striking: slogans like remove tumors and as Yanan echo the oldest of the political purges inspired by Mao Zedong Stalin to secure the loyalty of the CCP, with the contemporary political additions of push the blade and scrape the bone.

The terminology of rectification and rehabilitation campaign is lying in Confucian education and CCP rhetoric, a much more difficult sale to outside observers who might at least want to believe that the first purge under Xi Jinping centered on the fight against the corruption that had been allowed to rampage since the Hu Jintao years. This rectification campaign is more direct by ensuring that no one is left to challenge Xi, and anyone who survives the scratch will be tough.

This second term strengthened the Political and Legal Affairs Committee after the institution was Bo Xilai-Zhou Yongkang fight for political membership in 2012. Chen is currently secretary general, a powerful administrative role of the Party similar to the less publicly visible roles of the various office secretaries of the Main Group. He is likely to be promoted to the seat of Politburo secretary in 2022, replacing outgoing Guo Shengkun. This would effectively crown Chen’s Homeland Security Commissioner with a wide range of political tools for the deployment of security both at home and abroad.

Chen has a long career as a fixer. It was placed in COVID-19 central response burden. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, there were rumors that internal CCP factions seeking to remove Xi from power. Chen was then sent to Wuhan to strengthen CCP control and restore confidence in the center, officially as the institutionally twin chairman of the Wuhan Party Secretary and the Hubei Party Deputy Secretary. However, there is no question of Xi stepping down from power now, and the period ahead 2022-2027 is being shaped by whoever survives the 2021-2022 campaign.

Like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Chens’ 40-year career and political journey in the CCP has been spent almost entirely in Zhejiang Province. Chen served on the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee for eight years, covering the roles of the Policy Research Bureau and the Finance and Economy Steering Group. After the mid-career formation of the Central Party School, Chen traveled to Jinhua City between 2011 and 2013 as party secretary, where he was responsible for the development of the Jinyi New Area, the location of the Alibabas logistics center. Chen was then assigned to Wenzhou from 2013 to 2015, an affluent coastal business center and a testing ground for many fiscal, financial, microfinance, credit rating and SME development policies under Chen. Chen therefore has strong policy experience in both post-industrial growth institutions as well as the shadow banking and default risks associated with developed coastal cities.

After a series of promotions, including as the head of the Party Committee of the Wenzhou Military Subregion, Chen was accelerated to the center in 2015 as deputy secretary of the Central Steering Group Office on the full deepening of reform, a powerful but opaque party position. at the center of power. In early 2017, Chen was then assigned a short stint of just over a year to the dual seat of Wuhan Party Secretary and Hubei Provincial Party Committee Deputy Secretary, at the same seat. Ma Guoqiang was purged in 2020 following the political fallout from the coronavirus. After Wuhan, Chen was brought back to the center in his current role as Secretary General of the Political and Legal Commission.

Brief diplomat Weekly newsletter NOT Stay up to date with the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across the Asia-Pacific region. Receive the newsletter

In his party position in Hubei, Chen was also the head of the Wuhan Military Sub-District Party Committee, from where Chen orchestrated the central political task of reforming the regional military system in 2018, which resulted in the reduction of seven internal military security administrative districts of China. at five. The reform has an important intersection with domestic security given the changing institutional roles of the People’s Armed Police and the Chinese Coast Guard.

Publicity

Chen is a prominent member of Xis’ next generation power base, the Zhijiang’s New Army faction, a function of complicated personal relationships and their links with geographic space, public administration and, ultimately, Soviet governance institutions that define Chinese domestic policy. It was as a result of this factional connection that Chen benefited from a sudden Zhejiang parachuting promotion directly to the Xis Deepening Reform Leading Group, which brought Chen into the inner circle of the leadership of the PCC.

Chen is young enough to have two more promotions in his CCP career. Chen might be a long way off for the Politburo Standing Committee 2022, but he is almost certain to be promoted to the Politburo, most likely directly to the post of secretary of the Committee on Political and Legal Affairs, replacing the partnership Guo Shengkun and Zhao Kezhi as as head of China’s internal security policy. If Xi Jinping remains at the head of a loosely institutionalized war cabinet, then Chen could presumably remain secretary of political and legal affairs for two administrations. If, in more moderate scenarios, Xi were to leave and a more liberal administration were to take over and change the direction of China in 2027, then Chen could be promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee in a friendly environment, or purged entirely. according to both the excesses of its 2021-2022 Rectification Campaign and the 2022-2027 Politburo mode of government. Chen is also a prominent candidate to replace Xi Jinping if a peaceful transition of power occurs within the ruling New Left faction and the continuity of a leader appointing a successor is followed.

In 2022, Chen could possibly get a super promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee as head of the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission, or as secretary of the Central Secretariat, if Wang Huning becomes prime minister, well. that the post of secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee be much more comfortable.

Chen is now an augmented power in China’s domestic politics. Young, capable, determined and intelligent, his personal success also tells the story of the deterioration of the party system in China. One would have expected that a group of Chens talent emerging on the national scene in 2012 would put a problem-solving spirit into working on policy solutions such as climate change, energy policy, international finance, health or poverty reduction. Instead, in 2021, we are witnessing one of China’s best and brightest political systems emerge in a role of Homeland Security Commissioner with the power and mandate to bring down the CCP’s political opponents.

