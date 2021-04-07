Pakistani government accused of sabotaging human rights commission | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW





A high-level tribunal in Pakistan has called on the ruling party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, to revitalize the country’s National Human Rights Commission (NCHR), an independent human rights watchdog that has been inactive since 2019, amid accusations that the government is deliberately blocking its operation. .

Activists and former NCHR workers accused the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan of delaying the appointment of senior positions on the commission, in order to avoid being held accountable for human rights violations. man, especially those committed by the country’s military.

After finding several flaws in previous government advertisements for leadership roles on the commission, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on March 29 ordered the federal government to issue an advertisement for a new president and members of the NCHR .

“ Unconstitutional ” advertisements

Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled the previous announcement for NCHR posts unconstitutional. The first announcement included a maximum age limit, which the court decided to remove to make the selection process more inclusive.

Another question was raised regarding the ambiguity of the language of the advertisement, as the expression “invite competent persons” did not have the same meaning as the expression “invite candidates”.

Minallah therefore ordered the Ministry of Human Rights to present the names of potential candidates to the prime minister and the opposition leader, after taking suggestions. The court also ordered the ministry to present its order and a new summary at the next cabinet meeting.

Former commission chairman Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan told DW that these inconsistencies in the ads were intentionally placed by the government, as officials have a vested interest in sabotaging the commission’s efforts to monitor and report the increasing human rights violations, such as enforced disappearances.

“This government has neither the desire nor the passion to really work for human rights. What is the point of having a human rights ministry without having an independent human rights commission? man?” Chowhan said.

The four-year term of NCHR members expired on May 30, 2019 and since then the positions have not been filled.

The role of NCHR in international conventions

The NCHR law was introduced in 2012 to make the promotion, protection and respect of human rights mandatory in accordance with the constitution and international treaties. One of the mandates is to comply with the Paris Principles, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. Pakistan enjoys economic advantages under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and is responsible for the implementation of the main international human rights treaties of the United Nations.

While the commission was created to meet criteria set by international conventions, critics say future NCHR findings could put Pakistan’s economic benefits such as the GSP at stake.

“The government has reduced NCHR to a skeleton. We have published 35 reports, drawing attention to and investigating human rights violations, but the government does not want its failures exposed, which is why they are delaying these appointments, so that the international image do it. not suffer, ”Chowhan said.

Blame game between political parties

Speaking to DW, Pakistani Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari denied that the government deliberately delayed the appointments, and said officials followed due process in advertising in 2019, at the end of the last term.

Mazari noted that the NCHR publications were re-announced in October 2020 and that Prime Minister Khan sent a list of preferences to the opposition leader in December.

“We continue to get an apology from the opposition, which has yet to send us its nominations. They keep saying it’s because he [opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif] is in jail but it’s not like he’s not working. The pressure must be on the opposition, not on us, so that we can actually move forward on this issue, Mazari said.

She added that the delay was also due to logistical and legal bottlenecks. “We’re changing the whole law to make it more fluid, or we’re doing it right now, that’s the way it works now,” she said.

According to the December 2020 CIVICUS Monitor report, the state of civic space in Pakistan continues to be classified as “suppressed.” According to Human Rights Watch, in 2020, the Pakistani government harassed and at times prosecuted human rights defenders, lawyers, and journalists for criticizing the government, and used draconian sedition and counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent.

Prominent human rights defender Tahira Abdullah told DW that she believes Pakistani human rights activists have a duty to defend a fully independent NHRC.

“The NCHR can only be effective if a truly independent chairperson and commissioners are appointed, and only if there is an end to any interference in the autonomy of the NCHR by state institutions, political offices and bureaucracy. “said Abdullah.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos