Labor accuses Boris Johnson of breaking ministerial code in Khan row: CityAM





Labor today accused Boris Johnson of breaking the ministerial code for using a Downing Street press conference to attack London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner accuses the Prime Minister of using government resources for party political campaigning, a violation of the code, after Johnson said at Monday’s press conference that “the current mayor Labor had “exploded” the budget of Transport for London (TfL). Read more: Issue 10 calls Sadiq Khan’s cannabis review a ‘waste of time’ Ministerial code states “official facilities and resources may not be used for the dissemination of party political material”, with Labor claiming the new 2.6m Downing Street press room counts as an official government facility . Rayner also said the Prime Minister’s response misled the public as Johnson said he left TfL’s finances in “good and solid order” when he finished as mayor of London in 2016, when he actually had $ 9 billion in debt. In a letter to the cabinet, Rayner said: “The attack was political in nature, spontaneous and unrelated to the subject of the press conference or the question put to the Prime Minister. Read more: Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan – the best of enemies “The ministerial code, by which government ministers are bound, clearly states that official facilities and resources cannot be used for the dissemination of party political material. This includes the Prime Minister’s new media briefing room, which cost the UK taxpayer 2.6 million. “ The line was triggered when City AM asked Johnson at the press conference why he hadn’t done more to protect London’s long-term economic future. Of TfL, Johnson said: “It is not my fault that the current Labor mayor decided to blow them all over an irresponsible tariff policy. Khan hit back at Johnson on social media, tweeting: The PM once again lied at a press conference funded by the $ 2.6million taxpayer. Read more: Boris Johnson: Central London post-Covid recovery ‘may take a while’ Covid-19 is the sole cause of TfL’s challenges. Before the pandemic, I was fixing his mess at TfL by reducing the deficit by 71% from what he had left.





