Climate envoy Kerry praises but pushes coal-starved India





New Delhi (AFP) US Climate Envoy John Kerry hailed India as a “world leader” in renewable energy, but said during a visit to the fossil fuel dependent country the world needs to phase out coal faster. India is the world’s third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide and relies on fossil fuels to generate around two-thirds of its electricity. Its role in the fight against global warming is considered vital. Kerry, in New Delhi ahead of a virtual climate summit on April 22 and 23 hosted by US President Joe Biden, hailed India’s “remarkable transformation” into “the world leader in the deployment of renewable energies.” “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s announcement of a target of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 is a very good example of how to power a growing economy with clean energy,” said Kerry Tuesday at the South Asia Women’s Energy Leadership Summit. “It’s already cheaper to build solar power in India than anywhere else in the world. This kind of emergency is exactly what we need to deal with global climate change,” he said. , calling the country a “burning investment opportunity” for green energy. Billions of dollars were needed to finance the planet’s transition to renewable fuels and he would work closely with New Delhi “so that we lead investment flows to the clean energy opportunity in India,” added Kerry. – “A growing ambition” – The US State Department said Kerry’s April 1-9 trip to India as well as the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh was aimed at “increasing climate ambition” ahead of the Biden summit and negotiations for the UN on the climate in Scotland in November. Bloomberg News reported last month that senior Indian government officials questioned whether to follow dozens of other countries to set a net zero emissions target by mid-century, a decade earlier than the China. India may be reluctant to set such a target, however, as it would require a major overhaul of its rapidly expanding, heavily coal-dependent economy, as well as huge amounts of funding. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a February report that India’s carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase by 50% by 2040 – enough to fully offset the expected drop in emissions in Europe. during the same period. Putting India on a “sustainable path” over the next 20 years would require additional funding of $ 1.4 trillion – 70% more than its current policies allow, the IEA said. India and other poorer countries want richer regions to make the biggest effort to cut emissions, saying they are historically more responsible for global warming and have a much larger per capita footprint. The White House said the United States will announce an “ambitious 2030 emissions target” ahead of this month’s virtual summit of 40 leaders, which will include Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. 2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos