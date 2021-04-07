Turkey will push Istanbul canal plan forward whether you like it or not, says Erdogan, promises to lay groundwork this summer RT World News





Ankara will soon launch a tender for the construction of a canal on the outskirts of Istanbul, the Turkish president said. Estimated at more than $ 9 billion, the project has drawn strong criticism from environmentalists and the opposition.

Speaking to lawmakers with his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said work on the ambitious project is expected to begin shortly. “We have largely completed the preparations for the Istanbul Canal”, Said Erdogan. “The call for tenders will take place soon and we will lay the groundwork this summer.” The project, estimated at at least 75 billion lire ($ 9.2 billion), will create a whole new city of around 500,000 pounds, Erdogan predicted. The president has brushed aside any criticism of the project, insisting that Turkey will go ahead with him “Whether you like it or not.”



The canal project has already drawn criticism from several sides. The waterway would stretch for some fifty kilometers along the western outskirts of Istanbul, parallel to the busy Bosphorus Strait, connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara. The project was attacked by the Turkish opposition because of its staggering costs, which are expected to further strain the country’s already depleted resources. Turkey’s national currency, the lira, has been locked into a perpetual decline in recent years. The canal project has also raised concerns from environmentalists who argue that the man-made waterway could damage local ecosystems and pollute freshwater resources. The ambitious plan was also criticized by some in military circles across the country, with more than 100 former naval officers issuing an open letter warning of the potential security implications over the weekend. The Bosphorus is the subject of the Montreux Convention of 1936, the fundamental international treaty governing Turkey’s sovereignty over the straits. The treaty strictly limits the tonnage of military vessels of nations from other regions allowed to enter the Black Sea. This is why the digging of a new waterway not subject to the treaty can push Turkey into a conflict between the great naval powers.



“We are of the opinion that we must refrain from any form of rhetoric or action which could make the Montreux Convention … a subject of controversy”, the group said, adding that it was “disturbing” open the treaty to debate. The letter sparked an angry backlash in Ankara, with 10 ex-admirals arrested and others under investigation. The statement of the former army chiefs was “Recalls the era of coups d’état”, according to presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. Senior officials have signaled that the letter’s signatories will be subject to a major investigation into their motives. “Not only those who signed but also those who encourage them will be accountable to justice”, Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s main media assistant, said. Do you like this story? Share it with a friend!

