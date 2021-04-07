Pence launches new group as Trump aides align new roles





WASHINGTON (AP) Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday launched a new advocacy group as he and other Trump officials seek to bolster their post-White House plans.

Pences Advancing American Freedom, which could serve as a springboard for its own presidential campaign, will aim to promote the achievements of the Trump administration and work as a counterpoint to the Biden agenda.

The new group is one of many launched in recent weeks by former aides to President Donald Trump. Shunned by big business gigs, they instead open their own stores and embrace Trumps’ legacy as they seek to capitalize on his continued popularity with the Republican base.

Among them are former Trumps chief policy adviser Stephen Miller, the architect of polarizing immigration policies, who on Wednesday announced the creation of America First Legal, a group Miller envisions as an American Civil Liberties Union for conservatives.

In a statement, Trump praised Miller and his group. The former president, whose administration has been bombarded with lawsuits, said the Tories absolutely must catch up and turn things around in court and that the Millers Group will fill this critical void.

He also praised the Pences Group, telling the Washington Examiner, which first announced its launch, Glad to see Mike highlight some of our many accomplishments!

The Pences Group includes an unpaid advisory board made up of Tory leaders, including anti-abortion rights lawyer Marjorie Dannenfelser and Ed Meese, who was President Ronald Reagans’ attorney general, as well as former Trump administration officials. , including former Councilor Kellyanne Conway, Economic Councilor Larry Kudlow. and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. This makeup is a nod to Pences’ larger effort to position themselves as someone who can appeal to various parts of the party.

A Pence collaborator said the group, which is widely seen as part of preparations for a potential race for 2024, will focus on a wide range of issues, from school choice to energy independence to energy independence. foreign affairs. It will likely target its initial efforts, including direct mail and media appearances, on the influx of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the US-Mexico border, and Biden administrations have proposed corporate tax increases. .

At the same time, Pence is expected to step up his public agenda, starting with his first public speech in South Carolina this month.

Pences’ status as a potential Trump heir was called into question when he refused to side with Trump’s unconstitutional efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Congress election. Trump continues to flirt with running himself and will speak this weekend in Florida, where members of the Republican National Committee will meet.

Other groups dedicated to promoting the Trumps agenda have also launched or are in preparation.

Russell Vought, who headed the Trumps office of management and budget, recently established the Center for American Restoration, a think tank dedicated to advancing the agenda of past administrations. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has his own American Cornerstone Institute. And Kudlow is teaming up with former Trumps domestic policy adviser Brooke Rollins in their own nonprofit, Politico reported.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos