Indonesia tries difficult mediation





President Jokowi calls on ASEAN to intervene to ensure the safety of the people of Myanmar, whose generals are more interested in Thailand’s military coup than in Indonesia’s model of democratic transition. In Indonesia, there is little empathy for protesters in Myanmar.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Indonesia must continue efforts to open channels of communication with the Myanmar military, which has carried out a coup against the civilian government of democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi. To stop the crackdown on the coup protest movement, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for an emergency meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Such an initiative, which Malaysia supports, has met opposition from some ASEAN countries, which generally insist on non-interference in the internal affairs of group members. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said Indonesia’s biggest concern was the “safety of the Burmese people”. She called on the country’s army to refrain from violence and open up to dialogue, and asked for humanitarian access for the thousands of detainees. To achieve a peaceful solution to the crisis, she called on China, Japan and Russia, which have close political and trade relations with Myanmar. Myanmar’s armed forces (Tatmadaw) “are getting more and more violent as they lose control of the population” in towns and villages, said Debbie Stothard, an activist with ALTSEAN Burma, addressing AsiaNews. The military was shocked to find that the civil disobedience movement also includes senior officials. For Stothard, ASEAN must do more than launch ineffective advocacy against violence. A solution is urgently needed before the end of this year, when ASEAN leaders move from Brunei to Cambodia, ”who will say [the Myanmar issue] is an internal affair ”, because Cambodia is close to China. Despite criticism of its own democratic system, Indonesia’s transition from military rule to civilian rule and democracy may serve as a lesson for Myanmar’s military rulers, said Lt. Gen. (retired) Agus Widjojo, head of the National Institute of Resilience (Lemhanas). AsiaNews. With the end of President Suharto’s authoritarian rule in 1998, the Indonesian military gave up its powerful “dual function” role in defense and non-defense. Thus, it could serve as an example of “confidence building” in civil-military relations, which is still missing in Myanmar. Yet, as Widjojo acknowledges, Indonesia is no longer a model for the Burmese military which looks more favorably on Thailand’s experience under the coup and former General Prayuth Chan-ocha. Indonesia’s intensive lobbying lacks the “person-to-person” element, according to Sri Lestari Wahyuningroem, head of the Center for Citizenship and Human Rights Studies at the Private National Veterans University (UPNVJ ) based in Jakarta. “There should be more solidarity based on a shared civic sense of humanity,” she said. AsiaNews. “But there is a lack of emotional community connectivity,” she explained, in relation to massive protests in Indonesia and Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country in Southeast Asia, against the persecution of the Muslim minority. Rohingya of Myanmar.







