Human rights groups claim Pakistani prime minister blames women’s dress for rape





A cricket star who had a reputation as a womanizer before turning to politics and becoming devoutly religious, Khan said women who wear the veil would not tempt men in attacks that campaigners women’s rights say they excuse rapists and place the blame on women. He also said that vulgarity and obscenity combine to destroy societies and families.

If you keep increasing vulgarity in a society, then there will definitely be that impact, he said. What is the concept of veil observation? This is so that there is no temptation in society. Not every individual has the will or the strength, if you keep increasing obscenity in society and don’t care, then there are impacts of such things.

The remarks sparked an uproar among Pakistani rights groups, who say the misogynistic remarks shame women and excuse rapists.

Pakistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission called Khans’ comments unacceptable and appalling for suggesting that the veil may contain sexual assault.

Not only does this show a bewildering ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also puts the blame on rape survivors, the Human Rights Commission statement said. Commission President Hina Jilani is a member of The Elders, a group formed in 2007 by Nelson Mandela.

The commission demanded an apology from Khan and a pledge that his administration would approach rape as an act of violence, of power.

In the appeal show, Khan also attacked Hollywood and the Indian cinema hub known as Bollywood as purveyors of obscenity and vulgarity which he says contributes to rape, high divorce rates and to the break-up of family units in society.

If our religion gives us the concept of veiling watching, then there is a certain philosophy behind it and the philosophy is to save the family system and protect society from such things, Khan said.

Khans’ information adviser Raoof Hasan said the prime minister’s remarks had been misinterpreted and claimed he advocated a holistic approach to sexual assault that includes both strong legal repercussions for rapists and sexual predators and the efforts of society as a whole to find cures.

Ripping out a single line distorts perspective and does not serve the cause of the actual statement, Hasan said.

A government statement quoted Khan as saying of sexual assault: All of society must fight it collectively. There are wars that are won by societies.

Pakistan has been rocked by high-profile sexual assaults, including an assault in September of a gang-raped mother in front of her children after their car broke down on a main highway overnight. The next day, a senior police official asked why the woman was alone, had not checked her gas indicator before traveling, or had chosen a more frequented road. Calls by activists for its censorship have been ignored.

In the first six months of last year, nearly 1,500 children were sexually assaulted in Pakistan, according to Sahil, a charity that monitors and combats child sexual abuse. The numbers represent only those reported in the more than 80 national, provincial and regional publications that the organization monitors.

Critics say Khan’s statements reflect Pakistani patriarchy and the culture of impunity.

It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister does not seem to understand how vulnerable and endangered women are in this society, wrote political analyst and author Zahid Hussain in a comment on Wednesday. It is a failure of our law enforcement, as well as the prevailing culture of impunity that makes women insecure.

