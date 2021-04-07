Opening the IX National LDII Conference, President Joko Widodo calls on Islamic organizations to moderate religion

RAKYATKU.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the National Conference (Munas) IX of the Indonesian Islamic Da’wah Institute (LDII) held at the Islamic boarding school of Minhaajurrosyidiin, east of Jakarta, Wednesday (07/04/2021).

President Jokowi in front of the participants who attended the opening speech online, reminded Islamic organizations to develop and implement religious moderation.

“We should be grateful to receive a legacy in the form of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika from the founders of the nation, even though they are of different ethnicities, nations and religious views, but we still respect each other, are united, harmonious and work together, ”said Jokowi.

Moreover, with this social capital, President Jokowi said that a tolerant attitude, respect for all differences and belief are imperative. This attitude, according to him, can develop, if an attitude of mutual respect and learning from others is developed, “in order to achieve mutual respect in diversity”.

A closed and exclusive attitude, according to Jokowi, is incompatible with Bhinneka Tunggal Ika. “A closed attitude creates intolerance which harms religious foundations and creates resistance and opposition. Therefore, I invite all ranks and leaders of the extended LDII family to express and improve our socio-religious life, ”he added.

Jokowi said the government is committed and continues to struggle, and encourages religious moderation. He also called for the elimination of intolerance accompanied by physical violence from Mother Earth.

“Religious attitudes which divide the unit are not tolerated,” he said.

In agreement with Jokowi, the general chairman of the DPP LDII Ir KH Chriswanto Santoso MSc said that in the eight areas of LDII’s service to the nation, nationality has been placed first.

“With the national spirit, LDII implements religious moderation, preaching coldly. And is committed to defending the four national pillars, ”he said.

The religious moderation of LDII is very important. “Religious moderation is the basis of social capital to build the nation. So that the diversity that exists among the Indonesian people becomes the glue of the implementation of development programs, ”said Chriswanto during his meeting after the opening ceremony of the 9th LDII National Conference.

Responding to the pandemic through innovation

In his opening speech, Chriswanto highlighted his empathy and support for the government.

“LDII also feels the gravity of the issues facing the government at this time. “The presence of the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning of last year and continues today, has really pushed back the achievement of development goals in various sectors, in particular health and the economy”, a- he declared.

According to Chriswanto, the number of people who have died from Covid-19 is also quite sad, around 40 thousand. “LDII really feels and has a great empathy for this issue,” continued Chriswanto.

LDII, continued Chriswanto, calls on all elements of the nation to work hard, intelligently, creatively and outside the box so that the development goals set in the document of the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020-2024 come down to their original route.

In this context, Chriswanto said that the 9th LDII National Conference was themed “Recruitment of Religious Professional Human Resources for National Resilience and Independence Towards Advanced Indonesia”. By revitalizing and refining the eight work programs stipulated at the 2018 LDII National Working Meeting.

The first program of work is in the form of nationalism, which aims to build nationalism so that the unity and unity of the nation can be better maintained.

“Including loving the nation’s products. As an Islamic institution of Da’wah, LDII has so far placed the national agenda as its main agenda, because after all, unity and integrity are the the nation’s main assets, ”he said.

Both religions, namely programs that aim to increase the value of religiosity for Muslims, including by strengthening religious tolerance. Third, education, which is a program that encourages character education, especially religious professional character, to be used as continuing education or lifelong education.

The four economies, namely the programs that promote the sharia economy, include accelerating the recovery and relaunching the economy in this era of pandemic. The fifth concerns food and the environment, namely programs aimed at strengthening food self-sufficiency while paying attention to environmental sustainability.

The sixth is health, which is a program that aims to encourage the widespread use of traditional or herbal medicines, especially in health emergencies. Seventh Digital Technologies, which is a program that aims to increase the use of digital technology in various areas of development.

And in the future, New Renewable Energy (EBT), which is a program to encourage the use of new and renewable energies to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, including the reduction of carbon emissions in order to reduce the greenhouse effect.

“The eight programs mentioned above are not only planning, but LDII has carried out several pilot projects in several regions under the conditions of regional superiority,” concluded Chriswanto.

LDII IX Munas brought together 3,750 online and offline urban districts across Indonesia. They participated from 457 mini-studios, while academics, DPW LDII from 33 provinces and other guests who attended the location reached 200 people. They are required to buffer the antigen and maintain health protocols.

“Representatives of DPW LDII East Nusa Tenggara were unable to attend due to a hurricane, which resulted in difficult flights in the region,” said Chairman of the Committee for Munas IX LDII Rully Kuswahyudi.

The LDII national conference was held offline and online from Wednesday April 7-8, 2021 at the Islamic boarding school in Minhajurrosyidin, east of Jakarta. The theme of the IX National LDII Conference is Strengthening Religious Professional Human Resources for National Resilience and Independence towards Advanced Indonesia. Meanwhile, the sub-theme of the National Conference to achieve 8 areas of LDII’s contribution to the nation.