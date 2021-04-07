Boris Johnson broke rules when criticizing Sadiq Khan, says Labor Party | UK News





Labor calls for an investigation into Boris Johnsons’ verbal attack on the mayor of London during a government televised coronavirus press conference. The Prime Minister accused Sadiq Khan of blowing up Transport for London’s (TfL) finances through irresponsible pricing policies, claims which were rejected by the outgoing Labor Party. The remarks made on Monday from the 2.6million Downing Streets media briefing room took place during the pre-election purdah for the mayoral election of London on May 6, limiting government publicity around of the election. In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the Deputy Leader of the Labor Party accused Johnson of breaking the ministerial code in what she called a political attack on her party’s candidate. Angela Rayner said the ministerial code clearly states that official facilities and resources cannot be used for the dissemination of party political material. Rayner said the comments were spontaneous and unrelated to the press conference or the question posed to Johnson. She called for an investigation into the incident and demanded that Johnson issue a public apology for abusing public resources for political gain and misleading the public. Khan, who is running for a second term for mayor as a Labor candidate, accused the Tory leader of using his government platform to tell lies. Khan said: It is a fact that when I became mayor the TfL deficit was over 1.5 billion. I reduced it by over 71% before the pandemic. But it also increased TfL’s debt by over $ 7 billion. I think it’s inappropriate for all of us to follow the rules and play by the rules, and Boris Johnson to once again break the rules like he has. First, during the purdah period, using a government platform to attack a Labor candidate. But second, tell lies. Asked at Monday’s press conference about the government’s potential support for the resumption of the London pandemic, Johnson said: Regarding TfL’s finances, I have to respectfully remind you that I left them in good shape . And it is not my personal fault that the current Labor mayor has decided to blow them an irresponsible tariff policy. We have done our best to help them and will continue to do so. But I’m afraid you will also have to look at some of the decisions that have been taken by the current Labor mayor.

