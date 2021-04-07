Imran Khan’s ex-wife on ‘vulgar’ rape remark





Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday took a clear stance on her ex-husband’s controversial remarks where he accused “fahashi” (vulgarity) of increasing incidents of rape and sexual violence.

Speaking to Twitter, Jemima also hoped that the Pakistani prime minister’s rape remark was a “wrong quote or a bad translation” while adding that “the responsibility lies with the men”.

Quoting from the Quran, Jemima said, “Tell the believers to hold their eyes and keep their private parts.” “The responsibility lies with the men,” she added.

In a subsequent tweet, Jemima said: “I hope this is a wrong quote / wrong translation. The Imran I knew said, ‘Put a veil over the eyes of the man, not the woman. “”

It comes after the cricketer-turned-politician made the remark during a question-and-answer session with the public on Sunday, when a caller asked what the government was dealing with the increase in sexual violence in the countries, especially against children.

Khan said it was important for companies to protect themselves against “fahashi” (vulgarity), Geo News reported.

The Pakistani prime minister said that incidents of rape and sexual violence that end up in the media represent only one percent of horrific crimes of this nature that take place.

Khan said that when he went to the UK in the 1970s to play cricket, the “sex, drugs and rock n roll” culture was taking off. He said that nowadays divorce rates “have increased by nearly 70 percent due to the vulgarity in this society.”

He said that the whole concept of pardah (or concealment, or modesty) in Islam has one purpose which is to “control temptation.”

The Pakistani prime minister said that many people in society “cannot control their will”. “Iska kuch tou effect aana thha na (it had to manifest itself in one way or another),” he added.

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years.

However, only 77 of the defendants were convicted, representing 0.3% of the total figure, Geo News reported. (ANI)

