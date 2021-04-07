Twitter won’t let National Archives relaunch @realDonaldTrump





NARA spokesperson James Pritchett said that while the National Archives are still exploring how best to make the @realDonaldTrump archival content public, the agency would defer to Twitter to find out if these archives should be available on the social media site and would still post the preserved tweets. on the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website.

Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy also said company teams are working with NARA on preserving @realDonaldTrumps tweets, as is standard for any administrative transition.

Twitter, however, is adamant that no version of the @realDonaldTrumps tweets reappear on its platform. The company permanently suspended Trumps’ personal account in January, accusing him of repeatedly glorifying violence after a mob of his supporters staged a deadly rampage across the Capitol. He had previously slapped warning labels on a number of Trump’s tweets, including one last spring in which he warned that when the looting begins, the shooting begins.

Since we have permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, account content will not appear on Twitter as it previously did or as archived admin accounts currently do, regardless of how NARA chooses to display. the data she kept, Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy said in an email. Admin accounts archived on the service are accounts that have not broken Twitter rules.

Nonetheless, the process of preserving @realDonaldTrumps tweets remains ongoing, NARA Pritchett said, and since the account has been banned on Twitter, federal archivists have been working to make exported content available for download on the Trump website. Presidential Library.

Twitter is solely responsible for the decision regarding what content is available on its platform, Pritchett said. NARA works closely with Twitter and other social media platforms to keep the archived social accounts of each presidential administration, but ultimately the owners of the platform can refuse to host those accounts. NARA maintains platform independent copies of social media recordings and strives to make such content available to the public.

Pritchett has confirmed that the NARA record will include all @realDonaldTrumps tweets, regardless of actions Twitter takes against some of them. NARA intends to provide public access to all captured and preserved social media from the Presidential File, including any blocked or deleted Tweets that have been forwarded to us, he said.

While @realDonaldTrump will remain banned from Twitter even in archive form, at least 45 other personal accounts of Trump administration officials are available on Twitter as records maintained by NARA, including those of the former attache. White House press Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@ SHSanders45) and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino (@ Scavino45). These archived accounts as well as archived versions of institutional Twitter accounts such as @ POTUS45 and @ PressSec45 can also be found linked to Twitter on the Trump Presidential Library website.

As it stands, however, there is no official record of the more than 26,000 tweets Trump issued by @realDonaldTrump during his tenure. And while they can be found in a handful of independent online databases, the NARA heist has some watch groups arguing that these websites are not insufficient substitutes for an impartial federal clearinghouse. .

NARA has to work efficiently enough to get them, said Melissa Wasser, policy adviser at Project On Government Oversight, adding that third-party websites are great, but we need a full and complete NARA dossier.

Meanwhile, social media sites continue to weigh in on how to handle posts that reiterate Trump’s rhetoric they have identified as dangerous. Last week, Facebook deleted a video in which the former president was speaking during an interview with his stepdaughter, Lara Trump. The company said the message was blocked because it was in Donald Trump’s voice. Facebook’s independent supervisory board, which has the power to overturn company decisions, is considering seeking the reinstatement of the Trumps account.

The ban on Twitters @realDonaldTrump drew heavy criticism from Republicans, but also prompted qualms from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Who said in a podcast interview last month that he didn’t feel particularly comfortable with the company’s ability to silence a former president. . Yesterday it was Donald Trump who was banned, and tomorrow it could be someone else who has a very different point of view, he said, adding: I don’t like giving so much power to a handful of high tech people.

But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the former president’s permanent suspension as the right move to handle an extraordinary and untenable situation. The offline harm resulting from online speech is clearly real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all else, he wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread published days after the company’s action.

Trumps’ post-presidential office did not respond to a request for comment on whether the Trump administration transferred a recording of @realDonaldTrumps tweets as president to NARA at the end of his term. Trump’s office also did not respond if Trump had taken steps to restrict access to his archived tweets, as in some cases permitted under the Presidential Archives Act.

