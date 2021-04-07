Compiled list of PTI members in contact with Jahangir Tareen, sources say





A list has been prepared by the Punjab government of PTI members who have been in contact with ex-party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, sources said on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was due to hand the list over to Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he had a Common Interest Council meeting with him.

The prime minister will make the final decision on the fate of PTI members, the sources said.

Meanwhile, PTI MP Raja Riaz, who came to the banking court with Tareen, said the former secretary general played an “important role” in securing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence.

Raja Riaz said that Tareen had “formed the government of Punjab and [due to his absence] the PTI was suffering “.

Earlier today, Tareen said his loyalty to Prime Minister Imran Khan was being tested, but he was not parting with the PTI.

Tareen spoke to the media after arriving at banking court to attend his bail hearing.

“Not one, not two, but three FIRs have been registered against me,” he said. “Of the 80 candy owners, all they could see was Jahangir Tareen,” he said, wondering why he was being subjected to “revenge”.

The PTI chief said “his loyalty was being tested”. He added that an investigation against him, relating to the sugar crisis, had been underway for 12 months.

Tareen said he was “demanding justice from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”, adding that he was a friend but was “driven to enmity”.

